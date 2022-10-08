Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Sykkuno thinks streamers “hated” him & Valkyrae as fans ditched TwitchCon lines for them
Streaming star Sykkuno revealed that he “felt bad” that some TwitchCon attendees ditched lines for Twitch streamers just to meet himself and Valkyrae instead. When it comes to meeting your favorite streamer, the best chance you’re going to get is at a convention of some kind – with the biggest, of course, being TwitchCon.
dotesports.com
Streamer infiltrates TwitchCon with near perfect Dr Disrespect cosplay
Despite being banned from Twitch, Dr Disrespect had a presence at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 by way of the parody streamer Drthicccrespect, who imitated and cosplayed as the two-time at the massive streaming convention. As his name may suggest, Drthicccrespect is a Twitch streamer that often takes the likeness of...
ComicBook
Streamer Breaks Back in TwitchCon Foam Pit Accident
Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik broke her back over the weekend during an incident that took place at TwitchCon. Chechik performed an impressive jump into a foam pit at the Lenovo Legion booth, but after her landing it was clear that she was in immense pain. The streamer took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that she was going in for surgery to have a meter rod put in for support. In another Tweet, Chechik questioned why Lenovo Legion encouraged people to jump into the pit "knowing they had the rhinestone pad at the bottom."
Trans Twitch streamer Keffals is ready to return home
SAN DIEGO — Weaving through throngs of TwitchCon attendees last weekend, Clara Sorrenti appeared to be on edge. Trailed by a security staffer provided by the livestreaming convention, Sorrenti glanced over her shoulder and scanned the crowd every few steps. For months, Sorrenti, a Canadian trans woman and streamer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her
Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
pethelpful.com
Bulldog's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing a 'Crockpot' on the Counter Wins the Internet
There are a million things to love about dogs, but some of our favorites are their over-the-top reactions. From the most pathetic begging to the most obvious aloofness, it's hard not to crack a smile, at least. This precious video is proof!. One eagle-eyed dog mom caught this great moment...
PETS・
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Twitch Star Adriana Chechik Says She’s Injured After Jumping in Foam Pit at TwitchCon: Report
Adriana Chechik — the popular Twitch streamer and adult actress — claimed she broke her back in two places and underwent surgery for it on Sunday after leaping into a foam pit during TwitchCon at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday. The event also featured Megan Thee Stallion, who performed on Saturday evening. Video footage of the incident that reportedly happened on Saturday circulated on social media. In the footage, gaming streamer EdyBot can be seen landing in the pit after she and Chechik had a “Face Off” using foam “swords” on platforms above a foam pit. To celebrate...
hotnewhiphop.com
Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit
There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
Bride sparks debate after supergluing ears on wedding day: ‘This is too crazy’
A bride has sparked a debate after supergluing her ears to her head when getting her hair done for her wedding. In a video posted to Instagram in August, hair stylist Mí Martins showcased one of her client’s updos for her big day. The video featured a woman holding a small tube of Three Bond Super 1000 glue, before taking the top off of it and applying it on the back of the bride’s ears.The bride, Lorena, could then be seen pressing her ears to her head, in order to secure the glue. The video concluded with a “before”...
Gizmodo
Millions Are Downloading BeReal but Data Shows Daily Users Fall Behind Other Apps
BeReal, the increasingly popular social media app that every other platform wants to be, is seeing some major traction in 2022. New data indicates that the app—which is particularly popular with the Gen Z crowd—has racked up 53 million downloads so far this year. While the app is doing well in terms of downloads, it seems some people aren’t using the app daily.
Comments / 4