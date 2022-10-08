Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik broke her back over the weekend during an incident that took place at TwitchCon. Chechik performed an impressive jump into a foam pit at the Lenovo Legion booth, but after her landing it was clear that she was in immense pain. The streamer took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that she was going in for surgery to have a meter rod put in for support. In another Tweet, Chechik questioned why Lenovo Legion encouraged people to jump into the pit "knowing they had the rhinestone pad at the bottom."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO