Behind Viral Videos

dexerto.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised

One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
dexerto.com

FaZe Swagg defends Dr Disrespect over “blacklist” from Call of Duty

FaZe Clan’s Warzone star Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has voiced his support of Dr Disrespect, as the top streamer has expressed his frustration about being “blacklisted” by Activision and Call of Duty. In September, the Doc slammed Activision for not inviting him to the COD Next...
dexerto.com

WoW fans bash Blizzard for removing rare portraits in Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight fans have bashed developer Blizzard Entertainment for removing the beloved rare character portraits in the MMO’s upcoming expansion. World of Warcraft’s UI is getting a major rehaul with the release of Dragonflight as Blizzard look to refresh the old-school look that WoW’s sported for over a decade now.
dexerto.com

100 Thieves had talks with LOUD Valorant star Saadhak, according to report

Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro had talks with 100 Thieves about joining their roster before committing his future to LOUD, according to a report from The Enemy. The offseason heading into 2023 has been a whirlwind of changes as reports of new super teams forming and rosters breaking up continue to come in. LOUD was the most recent victim of such news as it was reported that the Brazilian team was splitting up, with Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi set to join Sentinels, according to Dot Esports and The Enemy.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2’s Kiriko short reignites calls for Overwatch TV show

Overwatch 2’s touching new Kiriko animated short has reignited the demand for Overwatch to make a TV show and the call has never been more timely. With Overwatch 2 taking the gaming world by storm and the success of the League of Legends TV show, Arcane still on the mind of many, the Kiriko animated short has quickly amassed a reignition of demand for an Overwatch TV show.
dexerto.com

TikToker pleads for money after accidentally buying a $100,000 couch

A TikToker cried and pleaded for donations in a viral video, after claiming that she accidentally bought a couch costing $100,000. Content creator Quenlin Blackwell, who has almost 8 million followers, shared a clip of her uncontrollably sobbing in her car. In between tears, she explained her story. “I’m going...
dexerto.com

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 review: Anya finally gets her hero moment

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 continues the adventure introduced in the first episode, building on plot elements and teasing the inevitable climax to come. Spy x Family Season 2 has been off to a great start, with the first episode starting the season off running. The plot points continue in Spy x Family Season 2 episode 2, with the immediate threat of world war looming over the horizon.
dexerto.com

“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
dexerto.com

Cyberpunk mod replaces V with Edgerunners character Lucy

If Cyberpunk 2077 players want to try a build that turns V into Lucy from Edgerunners, a new mod can help expedite that process. One of the biggest draws of Cyberpunk 2077 is a player’s ability to customize the player character, V, and play in completely different styles. From a brawler to a netrunner build, there are lots of ways to play as V, with some fans modeling the character after famous action players.
dexerto.com

McDonald’s confirms Overwatch 2 crossover after employee leaks

Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s are officially crossing over just a month after leaks suggested that a partnership was in the works between the two. The sequel to Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter is finally here and after a rocky start with DDoS attacks, the game has stabilized and players are enjoying themselves.
dexerto.com

Being Junker Queen: How Leah de Niese brought Overwatch 2’s “rough-as-guts Aussie” to life

Junker Queen has an unmistakable presence in Overwatch 2 and that’s by design as Australian-Sri Lankan actor Leah de Niese didn’t just want to bring “another standard hero” to the mix. From how she landed the life-changing role to a breakdown of the extensive voiceover process, the Queen of Junkertown herself provided a great deal of insight during our recent interview at PAX Australia.
VIDEO GAMES

