Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS roasted Tyler1 for “smelling like piss” after TwitchCon meet & greet
Twitch star NICKMERCS roasted fellow streamer Tyler1 to his face after meeting for the very first time, claiming Tyler smelled “stinky.”. Despite being superstar streamers, NICKMERCS and Tyler1 had never met face-to-face before. The pair have dominated Twitch for years now, Nick streaming FPS games and Tyler playing League...
dexerto.com
Foam pit at TwitchCon was the biggest controversy of the whole event
Despite a world of streamers colliding, it wasn’t the usually outspoken and sometimes ego-driven content creators that caused a stir at TwitchCon – instead, it was a simple foam pit. TwitchCon, held twice a year, once in Europe and once in the US, is intended to be a...
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
dexerto.com
Takanashi Kiara jokes about inviting Ninomae Ina’nis for daily collabs during hiatus
Hololive star and genmate Takanashi Kiara doesn’t want to let go of Ninomae Ina’nis just yet. While the latter is going on an extended break to deal with health issues, the phoenix joked about bringing her on for daily collabs so no one forgets she exists. Ninomae Ina’nis...
RELATED PEOPLE
dexerto.com
Bryce Hall & Josh Richards address backlash after discussing Dixie D’Amelio’s new haircut
TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Josh Richards are clearing up rumors after fans were convinced they threw shade at Dixie D’Amelio’s new buzz cut. In September, massively popular TikToker and singer Dixie D’Amelio sheared off her long, dark hair in favor of a Furiosa-inspired buzz cut. The...
dexerto.com
FaZe Swagg defends Dr Disrespect over “blacklist” from Call of Duty
FaZe Clan’s Warzone star Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has voiced his support of Dr Disrespect, as the top streamer has expressed his frustration about being “blacklisted” by Activision and Call of Duty. In September, the Doc slammed Activision for not inviting him to the COD Next...
dexerto.com
WoW fans bash Blizzard for removing rare portraits in Dragonflight
WoW Dragonflight fans have bashed developer Blizzard Entertainment for removing the beloved rare character portraits in the MMO’s upcoming expansion. World of Warcraft’s UI is getting a major rehaul with the release of Dragonflight as Blizzard look to refresh the old-school look that WoW’s sported for over a decade now.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman reveals why he’s excited for Overwatch 2’s future after speaking with devs
TimTheTatman spent 1000s of hours streaming Overwatch before moving on to other games. After speaking to developers, he believes Overwatch 2 has the potential to recapture his love for the series. A massive DDoS attack and players losing OW1 cosmetic skins ruined Overwatch 2’s launch day. However, the reception was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
TikToker claims Try Guys SNL skit writer is Ned Fulmer’s college friend
A TikToker discovered evidence Ned potentially influenced the Try Guys SNL skit writing in order to portray himself in a better angle, an act that backfired on the newly fired member. On October 8, SNL released a skit portraying the famous Try Guys in a video framed as an episode...
dexerto.com
100 Thieves had talks with LOUD Valorant star Saadhak, according to report
Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro had talks with 100 Thieves about joining their roster before committing his future to LOUD, according to a report from The Enemy. The offseason heading into 2023 has been a whirlwind of changes as reports of new super teams forming and rosters breaking up continue to come in. LOUD was the most recent victim of such news as it was reported that the Brazilian team was splitting up, with Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna and Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi set to join Sentinels, according to Dot Esports and The Enemy.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s Kiriko short reignites calls for Overwatch TV show
Overwatch 2’s touching new Kiriko animated short has reignited the demand for Overwatch to make a TV show and the call has never been more timely. With Overwatch 2 taking the gaming world by storm and the success of the League of Legends TV show, Arcane still on the mind of many, the Kiriko animated short has quickly amassed a reignition of demand for an Overwatch TV show.
dexerto.com
TikToker pleads for money after accidentally buying a $100,000 couch
A TikToker cried and pleaded for donations in a viral video, after claiming that she accidentally bought a couch costing $100,000. Content creator Quenlin Blackwell, who has almost 8 million followers, shared a clip of her uncontrollably sobbing in her car. In between tears, she explained her story. “I’m going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Mande grills Vantage’s sniper hitbox: “It’s so bad”
Apex Legends pro Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has grilled new release Vantage — but not for the traditional reasons. The sniper aficionado pointed out how “bad” the Legend’s Sniper’s Mark hitbox is, seemingly striking targets despite visibly missing. Vantage has been a contentious...
dexerto.com
Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 review: Anya finally gets her hero moment
Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 continues the adventure introduced in the first episode, building on plot elements and teasing the inevitable climax to come. Spy x Family Season 2 has been off to a great start, with the first episode starting the season off running. The plot points continue in Spy x Family Season 2 episode 2, with the immediate threat of world war looming over the horizon.
dexerto.com
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
dexerto.com
TikToker goes viral after confronting doorman who ate her UberEats order
A TikToker has gone viral after filming herself confronting her apartment doorman – for eating her delivery from UberEats. In the video, which has now amassed over 1.8 million views, content creator Vertell Davis grilled the apartment complex’s doorman who apparently ate a slice of her pizza. “I...
dexerto.com
Cyberpunk mod replaces V with Edgerunners character Lucy
If Cyberpunk 2077 players want to try a build that turns V into Lucy from Edgerunners, a new mod can help expedite that process. One of the biggest draws of Cyberpunk 2077 is a player’s ability to customize the player character, V, and play in completely different styles. From a brawler to a netrunner build, there are lots of ways to play as V, with some fans modeling the character after famous action players.
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Lugia V Alternate Art leak card has fans drooling
Pokemon TCG players are looking forward to the release of the Silver Tempest expansion, and a sneak peek at the Lugia V Alternate Art card has many vowing to hunt it regardless of the cost. Pokemon TCG fans are gearing up for the next Sword & Shield expansion, Silver Tempest,...
dexerto.com
McDonald’s confirms Overwatch 2 crossover after employee leaks
Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s are officially crossing over just a month after leaks suggested that a partnership was in the works between the two. The sequel to Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter is finally here and after a rocky start with DDoS attacks, the game has stabilized and players are enjoying themselves.
dexerto.com
Being Junker Queen: How Leah de Niese brought Overwatch 2’s “rough-as-guts Aussie” to life
Junker Queen has an unmistakable presence in Overwatch 2 and that’s by design as Australian-Sri Lankan actor Leah de Niese didn’t just want to bring “another standard hero” to the mix. From how she landed the life-changing role to a breakdown of the extensive voiceover process, the Queen of Junkertown herself provided a great deal of insight during our recent interview at PAX Australia.
Comments / 0