ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local Mom Warns About New Fentanyl Pills

New rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are reportedly on the streets of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, likely contributing to the nationwide increase in deaths from the fatal drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is warning local parents about the drug, alongside a mother from McKinney who lost her son to a drug overdose in 2016.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Sprays for West Nile

After mosquito samples tested positive for the West Nile Virus last week, areas of Dallas were sprayed two nights in a row to try and slow the spread of the virus, according to a City press release. Residents were asked to remain in their homes or vehicles with the windows...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet Dallas’ Heart Health Power Couple

After blood travels through the body, delivering nutrients and oxygen, the low oxygen blood flows into the right atrium, which pumps the blood into the right ventricle, sending the blood into the lungs, filling them with oxygen. Next, the left atrium receives oxygenated blood and sends it into the left ventricle, which pumps it into the body to start the process over again. The left and right sides of the heart work together in equal measure—and are literally what keep us alive.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
dmagazine.com

All of Dallas’ Federal Rent Relief Funding Has Been Spent

Two-and-a-half years after the pandemic started, the money available for emergency rental assistance in Dallas is gone, at least for now. A look at the DHA (formerly called the Dallas Housing Authority) website established to help prospective applicants now says that “all available rent relief funds have been committed at this time.” It invites users to check for updates on funding availability.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Nonprofit Organizes Shopping Spree for 1,700 Children

Kids Matter International is organizing a shopping spree for over 1,000 North Texas children at Kohl’s department stores in Southlake and Arlington this November. Kids Matter International seeks to improve the quality of life of children living in lower-income homes. Since its inception in 2006, the Southlake-based nonprofit has impacted over 16,000 children by providing goods and services such as clothing, food, educational programs, and school supplies.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Linus Alzheimer#Mice#Biogen#Senior Health#General Health#Hokkaido University#Japanese
dallasexpress.com

Texas State Fair Offers Sensory-Friendly Wednesdays

The State Fair of Texas is offering Sensory-Friendly Mornings at the fair for the fourth year. Sensory-Friendly Mornings will take place every Wednesday of the 2022 exhibition, with future occasions on October 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair’s mission is to provide a family-friendly environment,...
TEXAS STATE
newyorkbeacon.com

Texas Doctor Allegedly Injected Heart-Stopping Drugs Into Patient’s IV Bags, Leading to One Death

A Dallas doctor has been arrested and stripped of his license for allegedly tampering with IV bags. Authorities recovered footage of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., a Baylor Scott & White Surgicare anesthesiologist depositing IV bags into a warmer in the hall outside operating rooms. The bags were found with small holes and plastic wrap. They were spiked with a local anesthetic, bupivacaine.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
dallasexpress.com

Rio Grande Valley Links Economic and Academic Development

Rio Grande Valley Linking Economic and Academic Development (RGV LEAD) works to help students in the Valley meet education and career goals through its various partnerships. On October 6, Texas Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the agency for its recent work in the region. During RGV LEAD’s “The State of Education...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Fort Hood to Be Renamed After Texas Native Gen. Richard Cavazos

Texas’ Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored military post in the U.S., is set to be renamed Fort Cavazos after a four-star general in the U.S. Army. Located in Bell County, Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, the commander of the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade during the Civil War.
FORT HOOD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Alleged Aerial Human Smuggling Attempt Disrupted

Three people were arrested last month for attempting to transport smuggled unlawful migrants into the United States interior by air and bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints, according to court records. The arrests were a result of a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Public Safety...
WESLACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy