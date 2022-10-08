Read full article on original website
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Local Mom Warns About New Fentanyl Pills
New rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are reportedly on the streets of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, likely contributing to the nationwide increase in deaths from the fatal drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is warning local parents about the drug, alongside a mother from McKinney who lost her son to a drug overdose in 2016.
Dallas Sprays for West Nile
After mosquito samples tested positive for the West Nile Virus last week, areas of Dallas were sprayed two nights in a row to try and slow the spread of the virus, according to a City press release. Residents were asked to remain in their homes or vehicles with the windows...
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
Meet Dallas’ Heart Health Power Couple
After blood travels through the body, delivering nutrients and oxygen, the low oxygen blood flows into the right atrium, which pumps the blood into the right ventricle, sending the blood into the lungs, filling them with oxygen. Next, the left atrium receives oxygenated blood and sends it into the left ventricle, which pumps it into the body to start the process over again. The left and right sides of the heart work together in equal measure—and are literally what keep us alive.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
All of Dallas’ Federal Rent Relief Funding Has Been Spent
Two-and-a-half years after the pandemic started, the money available for emergency rental assistance in Dallas is gone, at least for now. A look at the DHA (formerly called the Dallas Housing Authority) website established to help prospective applicants now says that “all available rent relief funds have been committed at this time.” It invites users to check for updates on funding availability.
Local Nonprofit Organizes Shopping Spree for 1,700 Children
Kids Matter International is organizing a shopping spree for over 1,000 North Texas children at Kohl’s department stores in Southlake and Arlington this November. Kids Matter International seeks to improve the quality of life of children living in lower-income homes. Since its inception in 2006, the Southlake-based nonprofit has impacted over 16,000 children by providing goods and services such as clothing, food, educational programs, and school supplies.
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Texas State Fair Offers Sensory-Friendly Wednesdays
The State Fair of Texas is offering Sensory-Friendly Mornings at the fair for the fourth year. Sensory-Friendly Mornings will take place every Wednesday of the 2022 exhibition, with future occasions on October 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair’s mission is to provide a family-friendly environment,...
‘Prepare For The Scare’: Texas Car Wash Giving Visitors A Fright
You can experience the "Tunnel of Terror" this month.
Texas Doctor Allegedly Injected Heart-Stopping Drugs Into Patient’s IV Bags, Leading to One Death
A Dallas doctor has been arrested and stripped of his license for allegedly tampering with IV bags. Authorities recovered footage of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., a Baylor Scott & White Surgicare anesthesiologist depositing IV bags into a warmer in the hall outside operating rooms. The bags were found with small holes and plastic wrap. They were spiked with a local anesthetic, bupivacaine.
McKinney Mom who lost son to an overdose teams with DEA to warn parents about new deadly fentanyl pills
DENTON, Texas — Late last week, the Tarrant county sheriff’s office seized the largest amount of fentanyl pills in Tarrant county ever. The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly drug popping up on the streets of DFW. It’s rainbow-colored fentanyl. Tonight, the message from...
Rio Grande Valley Links Economic and Academic Development
Rio Grande Valley Linking Economic and Academic Development (RGV LEAD) works to help students in the Valley meet education and career goals through its various partnerships. On October 6, Texas Governor Greg Abbott congratulated the agency for its recent work in the region. During RGV LEAD’s “The State of Education...
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
Fort Hood to Be Renamed After Texas Native Gen. Richard Cavazos
Texas’ Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored military post in the U.S., is set to be renamed Fort Cavazos after a four-star general in the U.S. Army. Located in Bell County, Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, the commander of the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade during the Civil War.
Graduates from these Texas colleges, universities have the most debt: report
Which college or university you attend in Texas can have a significant impact on just how much debt you have, a new report has found.
Alleged Aerial Human Smuggling Attempt Disrupted
Three people were arrested last month for attempting to transport smuggled unlawful migrants into the United States interior by air and bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints, according to court records. The arrests were a result of a joint operation with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Texas Department of Public Safety...
