Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future
It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Dealing With A New Postseason Problem
The ALDS is getting underway today. The first matchup of the day features the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. The Astros are obviously considered to be the overwhelming favorites in this series, given that the Mariners are in the postseason for the first time since 2001 and the Astros are in for the seventh time in the last eight years.
Yardbarker
Star closer Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency
Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
Yardbarker
Yankees Legend Hints At His Arrival For The ALDS
The ALDS starts today with the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros getting underway at 3:37 p.m. Eastern Time, and the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians starting at 7:37 p.m. The Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the mound for the series opener. It just so happens that a...
Yardbarker
The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman details Aaron Judge’s monster incoming contract
The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
Yardbarker
Walker Buehler Is Back In A New Role
Despite finishing with an MLB-best and franchise record 111 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers are without their ace Walker Buehler. The star right-hander injured his elbow back in June and it was ultimately determined that Tommy John Surgery would be necessary. Buehler will miss the postseason and be out through...
Yardbarker
Former Angels Staffer Eric Kay Sentenced To 22 Years For Role In Death Of Tyler Skaggs
More than three years following the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, a verdict has been reached for Eric Kay, who was charged for his role in the tragic incident. Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for the distribution of a controlled substance that resulted...
Yardbarker
Seahawks-Cardinals Week 6 game time potentially being moved?
Seattle is scheduled to host Arizona at 4:05 PM Eastern on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Seattle Mariners are in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2001 and will be facing the Houston Astros in the ALDS. The Mariners are scheduled to host Game 3 of the series on...
Yardbarker
Twins lose 3 players to waivers, 2 others cut from roster
The Twins lost three players on the waiver wire Tuesday. Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed by the Orioles, infielder Jermaine Palacios was claimed by the Tigers, and catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed by the Red Sox. The Twins also removed two pitchers from the 40-man roster: Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves
The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
Yardbarker
MLB Trade Rumors releases Braves projected 2023 arbitration salaries
A.J. Minter ($5 million) Max Fried ($12.2 million) Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) Tyler Matzek ($1.8 million) If the Braves win back-to-back World Series with Guillermo Heredia serving as the team’s cheerleader, who knows? Maybe they will bring him back for another year. However, purely from a baseball perspective, there’s a pretty good chance he finds a new home this offseason.
Yardbarker
Video Captures An All-Time Astros Moment In Game 1
The Houston Astros were down to their final out on Tuesday in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners. But after rallying for a few hits and knocking Mariners closer Paul Sewald out of the game, a little magic happened for the Astros. With two men on and...
Yardbarker
What went wrong? What happens now? Looking for answers in the wake of the Blue Jays’ playoff letdown
Baseball — it’s designed to break your heart. That’s exactly what happened last weekend as the Blue Jays’ playoff run came to an abrupt end following an epic seven-run comeback by the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the wild-card series. After an up-and-down first half...
Yardbarker
Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa addresses social media hate
New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a tumultuous experience ever since being traded from the Texas Rangers to the Bronx. In fact, IKF had a somewhat intense adventure before the season even began, being traded to the Minnesota Twins from Texas and then immediately sent on his way to New York, his childhood club.
Yardbarker
Francisco Lindor Opens Up To Mets Fans
The New York Mets season has come and gone. With their 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Sunday’s Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series, their best season since 2015 crumbled right before their eyes. The Padres advanced to the NLDS and will take on the...
Yardbarker
Braves set their lineup for Game 2 of NLDS
After nearly completing a ninth-inning comeback yesterday afternoon, the Braves are back in action today as they attempt to even the series at one game apiece in the NLDS. The Phillies had Max Fried‘s number in Game 1, and they’ll have their ace on the bump in Game 2 as they aim to take a commanding lead over the defending World Series champions. For the Braves, they will send 21-game winner Kyle Wright to the mound. Let’s take a look at how the rest of their team will line up.
Yardbarker
The Yankees screwed up the progress of one rookie player badly
The New York Yankees might have included rookie infielder Oswald Peraza on the playoff roster if DJ LeMahieu would’ve been healthy enough to play. LeMahieu is the team’s best utilityman with his ability to play every infield position, but since he has a fractured foot that is limiting his movement significantly, manager Aaron Boone had to make a supplemental move.
