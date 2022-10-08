ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

bestofarkansassports.com

Sam Pittman on Blood Disorder Caution Ahead of BYU + Injury Report, Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team is hitting pause on a grueling SEC slate to step out of conference play for a unique trip to BYU this week. It will be a tough test for the Razorbacks, who are riding a three-game losing streak, because the Cougars have been a top-25 team for much of the season. They fell out after a close loss to Notre Dame, but are still 4-2.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Coach Mark Stoops said about Mississippi State

#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
STARKVILLE, MS
bestofarkansassports.com

Hog Fans Should Be Careful What They Wish For Amid Sooners’ Downfall

Starting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers got healthy and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t. Some Oklahoma football fans will use that excuse for getting ambushed in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, while Arkansas fans are left with a problem with the Sooners being on the bottom side of a 49-0 loss because the perpetuator was the Longhorns.
NORMAN, OK
WJTV 12

JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation

Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
JACKSON, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
hottytoddy.com

OHS Band Marches to Victory

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Philanthropist leaves legacy of statewide impact in death

Mention the name Bob Gilbert in Columbus and most thoughts turn to the much-beloved Mississippi University for Women professor and department head of 40 years, who passed away in 2017 at age 102. His son, Bob Jr., lived in Columbus for only eight years, moving with parents to Columbus at...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Starkville fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement

A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
WLBT

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0. CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

NMHS updates mask mandate

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services updated its mask mandate on Oct. 6. The following is a copy of the announcement. North Mississippi Health Services is no longer requiring patients, visitors and staff members to wear masks. However, there are some exceptions. Following CDC (Centers for Disease Control...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man killed in weekend crash

A man is dead after a weekend wreck in northern Lowndes County, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. The single-vehicle accident happened in the 2600 block of Steens-Vernon Road early Sunday morning, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the pickup left the roadway in a curve and struck a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

