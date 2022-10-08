ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Stocker Ties for Sixth in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gonzaga men's golfer Zach Stocker played a consistent 54 holes at the Oregon State Invitational and tied for sixth at Trysting Tree Golf Course Tuesday. Stocker opened the tournament with a 72 (+1), before carding a 70 (-1) in the second round and finishing with a 71 (E) in the final round. The senior was even-par (213) in the event. His third round featured four birdies and 10 pars. He was even-par on the course's Par-4 holes and three-under on the Par-5 holes over the three rounds. After second round play was suspended Monday due to darkness, Stocker finished his second round on Day 2 with three birdies and 12 pars.
Gonzaga Hosts Pacific Saturday Night

Gonzaga (7-2-3, 2-0-1 WCC) vs. Pacific (5-1-8, 0-1-2 WCC) SATURDAY, OCT. 15 | 7 P.M. | LUGER FIELD | SPOKANE. - Pacific is having one of its best seasons in program history. The Tigers were unbeaten through their first 11 games, which was their non-conference slate. - Pacific's lone loss...
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters

It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy

Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
Vanessa Behan offers resources to struggling families

It takes a village to raise a child, but sometimes you lose your village unexpectedly. Serena moved away from California recently with her children. Now, without the support of her friends and family back home and limited resources in Spokane, she's found help and a community at Vanessa Behan.
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
WSDOT security officers arrive at I-90 homeless encampment

SPOKANE, Wash. — As conflicts over the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street reach a head, occupants at the camp are finding themselves in the middle as the city and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) hash out what happens next. As part of a four-step plan...
Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds

SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds.  Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardians Foundation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman

SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman.  Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed.  Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
