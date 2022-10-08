ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Loretta Lynn’s career began in Whatcom County

Female superstar of American country music spent 11 years here as a young mom. Loretta Lynn, the American country music star who started her professional singing career in Whatcom County, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
City of Lynden wins 14th consecutive golden plunger

LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis presented his status of the 2022 budget during the Oct. 3 Lynden City Council meeting. “We must however keep in consideration the short term and long term economic impacts of the record high inflation rates not seen in over four decades,” said Korthuis before presenting the status update. “The city may be required to adjust its revenue projections accordingly.”
LYNDEN, WA
KOMO News

Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington

(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
SEATTLE, WA
Beverly Kalsbeek

On Sept. 24, Beverly Kalsbeek went to be with the lord. Beverly is survived by her husband Dave of 50 years, her three children Chad, Amy, and Luke along with her many grandchildren that she loved dearly. There will be memorial service, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. at Christ the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
LEGALS- October 12, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 13, 2022, the City of Lynden received an application from Freeland and Associates, Inc., Agent for Chill Build Lynden III, LLC, Inc., regarding the property described below:. LOT 1 WEST MAIN STREET SHORT PLAT, AS RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2150500587, RECORDS OF...
LYNDEN, WA
KUOW

When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
TACOMA, WA
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes

SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Man dies in Sequim rollover

SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
SEQUIM, WA

