lyndentribune.com
Loretta Lynn’s career began in Whatcom County
Female superstar of American country music spent 11 years here as a young mom. Loretta Lynn, the American country music star who started her professional singing career in Whatcom County, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.
‘Be like Bob’ friends say of Whatcom motorcyclist killed last month in Skagit County crash
“He led an amazing life,” said friends, who remember him as a great religious, family, community and business man and a wonderful friend.
lyndentribune.com
City of Lynden wins 14th consecutive golden plunger
LYNDEN — Mayor Scott Korthuis presented his status of the 2022 budget during the Oct. 3 Lynden City Council meeting. “We must however keep in consideration the short term and long term economic impacts of the record high inflation rates not seen in over four decades,” said Korthuis before presenting the status update. “The city may be required to adjust its revenue projections accordingly.”
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
lyndentribune.com
Beverly Kalsbeek
On Sept. 24, Beverly Kalsbeek went to be with the lord. Beverly is survived by her husband Dave of 50 years, her three children Chad, Amy, and Luke along with her many grandchildren that she loved dearly. There will be memorial service, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. at Christ the...
lyndentribune.com
LEGALS- October 12, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 13, 2022, the City of Lynden received an application from Freeland and Associates, Inc., Agent for Chill Build Lynden III, LLC, Inc., regarding the property described below:. LOT 1 WEST MAIN STREET SHORT PLAT, AS RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2150500587, RECORDS OF...
lyndentribune.com
LCHS drama department schedules 4 performances of sentimental comedy
LYNDEN — If it weren’t for love and greed, playwrights may have nothing to write about.
Improvements and a new name are coming to this neighborhood park in Bellingham
As part of the recent park design outreach, 35 names for the park were suggested by the public and voted on.
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
Bellingham’s Lighthouse Mission readies for demolition, preps to add services for unhoused
“People were being turned away left and right,” said Hans Erchinger-Davis, president and CEO of Lighthouse Mission Ministries.
17-Year-Old Hiker Killed After Slipping Off of 125-Foot Waterfall in Washington
Washington sheriff’s officials relayed that a 17-year-old hiker lost his life after falling from a Snoqualmie Pass waterfall. The teen’s fatal fall was called in to 911 at 8 a.m. last Saturday, October 9th, The News Tribune reports. He had been trekking on the Denny Creek Trail when he tumbled and fell on Keekwulee Falls, authorities said.
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
q13fox.com
Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in
TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
KOMO News
Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes
SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
My Clallam County
Man dies in Sequim rollover
SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
Huskies' Peihopa Suspended for Team Rules Violation
The UW redshirt freshman defensive tackle missed three of the previous six games.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
