Santa Clara County, CA

Grand jury takes aim at political chicanery in ballot language

When voters cast their ballots to support or oppose a local measure, it’s tempting to assume that they understand what’s at stake. But when it comes to ballot language, truth is often bent for political purposes, forcing voters to deal with questions that are murky, misleading or, in some cases, outright deceptive.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Livermore school board candidates discuss future of education

Seven of the nine candidates running for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Education appeared in a recent public forum to discuss how their campaigns would address issues within the district. The candidates were asked a mix of questions on Sept. 26 relating to the current and future...
LIVERMORE, CA
All three seats on Sunol school board being contested this election cycle

Sunol residents will be choosing candidates to fill all three positions in the Sunol Glen Unified School District Board of Trustees race this November — two full-term seats and one short-term. The short-term position is a two-year seat on the board, for which information technology manager Chris Bobertz and...
SUNOL, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Doctors in Santa Clara County's public health system vote to strike

Doctors in Santa Clara County’s public health and hospital system overwhelmingly authorized a strike, according to an announcement from the labor union that represents more than 450 local physicians. Tuesday’s announcement from the Valley Physicians Group reported that with 92% of members casting ballots, the vote was 93% in...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Editorial: Vote Yes on Measure G, Livermore's $450 million school bond

Voters in the greater Livermore Valley face the question of approving a $450 million bond, Measure G, to advance key projects from Phase 2 of the Facilities Master Plan for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. It aims to build on the work completed in Phase 1 under the $245 million bond in 2016.
LIVERMORE, CA
PUSD seeks volunteers for new committee to analyze its property assets

The Pleasanton Unified School District has announced that it is looking for seven to 11 volunteers to help the district decide how to best utilize some of its property assets. Those individuals will form a new advisory group, called the 7-11 Committee, which will meet three to four times from November to February.
PLEASANTON, CA
Dublin City Council candidates face off in public forum

The three candidates vying for positions on the Dublin City Council appeared in a public forum to present their values, campaign goals and ideas to voters and residents of the city. Current Vice Mayor Jean Josey, Planning Commission alternate Kashef Qaadri and former planning commissioner Lynna Do are competing for...
DUBLIN, CA
Bill James
James
Homeless population in Alameda County approaching 10,000 people

Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22% over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to the release Wednesday of official point-in-time numbers. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically taken...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Op-ed: Taking down billboards in San Jose—who benefits?

As recently reported, San Jose is being sued for not following its own rules. The case centers around the city’s backroom deal to allow Clear Channel to erect new digital billboards along the Guadalupe River Trail near Mineta San Jose International Airport and Highway 101 without competitive bidding—and in conflict with an existing contract that specifically prohibits billboards.
SAN JOSE, CA
'Tapestry of Remembrance' in Firehouse lobby

An intricate visual representation of cultural comfort pieces, through photo collages, is at the center of the new solo art exhibition in the lobby of the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. Opening late last month and running into November, “Tapestry of Remembrance” showcases the talents of Iranian immigrant and Bay...
PLEASANTON, CA
'Modern Expressionism' on display at Bankhead gallery

The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century. “Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism” in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s — plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.
LIVERMORE, CA

