Grand jury takes aim at political chicanery in ballot language
When voters cast their ballots to support or oppose a local measure, it’s tempting to assume that they understand what’s at stake. But when it comes to ballot language, truth is often bent for political purposes, forcing voters to deal with questions that are murky, misleading or, in some cases, outright deceptive.
Debate unpacks where East Palo Alto City Council candidates stand on public safety, jobs for residents
East Palo Alto voters got their chance to hear City Council candidates discuss top issues facing the city during a Tuesday evening forum hosted by the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com. Community members were given the opportunity to submit questions ahead of the 90-minute event, where one incumbent and six challengers faced...
Livermore school board candidates discuss future of education
Seven of the nine candidates running for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District Board of Education appeared in a recent public forum to discuss how their campaigns would address issues within the district. The candidates were asked a mix of questions on Sept. 26 relating to the current and future...
All three seats on Sunol school board being contested this election cycle
Sunol residents will be choosing candidates to fill all three positions in the Sunol Glen Unified School District Board of Trustees race this November — two full-term seats and one short-term. The short-term position is a two-year seat on the board, for which information technology manager Chris Bobertz and...
Doctors in Santa Clara County's public health system vote to strike
Doctors in Santa Clara County’s public health and hospital system overwhelmingly authorized a strike, according to an announcement from the labor union that represents more than 450 local physicians. Tuesday’s announcement from the Valley Physicians Group reported that with 92% of members casting ballots, the vote was 93% in...
Editorial: Vote Yes on Measure G, Livermore's $450 million school bond
Voters in the greater Livermore Valley face the question of approving a $450 million bond, Measure G, to advance key projects from Phase 2 of the Facilities Master Plan for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. It aims to build on the work completed in Phase 1 under the $245 million bond in 2016.
PUSD seeks volunteers for new committee to analyze its property assets
The Pleasanton Unified School District has announced that it is looking for seven to 11 volunteers to help the district decide how to best utilize some of its property assets. Those individuals will form a new advisory group, called the 7-11 Committee, which will meet three to four times from November to February.
Dublin City Council candidates face off in public forum
The three candidates vying for positions on the Dublin City Council appeared in a public forum to present their values, campaign goals and ideas to voters and residents of the city. Current Vice Mayor Jean Josey, Planning Commission alternate Kashef Qaadri and former planning commissioner Lynna Do are competing for...
Health teams to survey East Palo Alto residents for climate-related study
East Palo Alto residents can expect a visit next week from health teams conducting a study on climate-related challenges the community is facing and to help identify gaps in preparedness. The survey will take place Oct. 17, 18 and 19 at randomly chosen addresses, which will first receive door hangers...
Homeless population in Alameda County approaching 10,000 people
Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22% over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to the release Wednesday of official point-in-time numbers. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically taken...
Op-ed: Taking down billboards in San Jose—who benefits?
As recently reported, San Jose is being sued for not following its own rules. The case centers around the city’s backroom deal to allow Clear Channel to erect new digital billboards along the Guadalupe River Trail near Mineta San Jose International Airport and Highway 101 without competitive bidding—and in conflict with an existing contract that specifically prohibits billboards.
'Tapestry of Remembrance' in Firehouse lobby
An intricate visual representation of cultural comfort pieces, through photo collages, is at the center of the new solo art exhibition in the lobby of the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. Opening late last month and running into November, “Tapestry of Remembrance” showcases the talents of Iranian immigrant and Bay...
Federal wildlife service recommends greater protection for Bay-Delta longfin smelt
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing San Francisco Bay’s longfin smelt as an endangered species last week. The proposal to give additional protection to the Bay-Delta longfin smelt was made on Oct. 7 and opens a public comment period that will close on Dec. 6, according to the Federal Register.
'Modern Expressionism' on display at Bankhead gallery
The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century. “Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism” in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s — plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.
Pleasanton Preps: After tough opening schedule, Foothill football eyes new start in division play
There are two ways to approach non-league high school football scheduling. One, schedule tough games where winning and losing is not as important as is getting the team ready for the league season. Two, play an easier schedule, get the wins and give the team confidence heading into league action.
