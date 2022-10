WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue Women's Basketball is set to take over Minneapolis along with the rest of the Big Ten for the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. On Tuesday, head coach Katie Gearlds, fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin, senior guard Jeanae Terry and junior guard Madison Layden will be live from the Target Center for the first day of the two-day event.

