While the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro appear to feature the same cameras, Google has tweaked the latter in a few areas. As we discussed before this week's launch, the Pixel 7 Pro has a technically inferior zoom camera than its predecessor. However, Google claims that the new telephoto sensor delivers 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom, rather than 4x optical and 20x Super Res functionality with the Pixel 6 Pro. Supposedly, the Pixel 7 Pro derives improvements in the latter from superior machine learning, not better optics.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO