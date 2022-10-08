Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Confirmation arrives of 5 nm manufacturing process for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chipset
While we have already compared most technical specifications between Tensor and Tensor G2, Google has since confirmed an arguably crucial aspect to Android Authority. To recap, Google has built the Tensor G2 around new performance cores but with the same prime and efficiency cores as its predecessor. Additionally, Google has included a more modern GPU, hopefully addressing one of Tensor's shortcomings.
notebookcheck.net
Google to bring several Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series devices with upcoming Feature Drop
According to Phonearena, Google has confirmed that some Pixel 7 series features are coming to older Pixel smartphones. Unsurprisingly, not all will be available for the likes of the Pixel 6 Pro. Supposedly, the Google Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is required for the likes of Zoom Fusion technology though, camera examples of which Google has already provided.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | First-gen Black Shark VR hardware is scrapped as Tencent declines to acquire the Android gaming smartphone brand
Android Accessory Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Black Shark had reportedly been building a team that might have brought the brand's often distinctive, gaming-focused design and penchant for top-end mobile specs to the VR gaming hardware arena in the near future. However, the prospect of any resulting possible oneday headsets is now apparently off the table, as the Xiaomi subsidiary is not going to a new owner after all.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Find X6 Pro: Alleged specifications and Hasselblad camera design surface
Leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed details about the Find X6 Pro, the assumed successor to the unique-looking Find X5 Pro. Based on the leaker's drawing, Oppo has decided to go down the route of a large circular camera housing like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Seemingly, there are a few missing elements though, such as an LED flash array.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware
5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Official camera samples highlight stepless Super Res Zoom quality up to 30x
While the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro appear to feature the same cameras, Google has tweaked the latter in a few areas. As we discussed before this week's launch, the Pixel 7 Pro has a technically inferior zoom camera than its predecessor. However, Google claims that the new telephoto sensor delivers 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom, rather than 4x optical and 20x Super Res functionality with the Pixel 6 Pro. Supposedly, the Pixel 7 Pro derives improvements in the latter from superior machine learning, not better optics.
notebookcheck.net
Google promises yearly OS updates for Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch5 series with Wear OS commitment
Yesterday, we reported that Google would provide software updates for the Pixel Watch 'until at least October 2025', a year shy of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Subsequently, Google has confirmed to Wired that Wear OS users should now expect a major OS update per year, bringing Wear OS in line with Android and competitors like Apple Watch Series smartwatches.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Writing Pad launches in India as a purely note-taking or doodling tool for well under US$25
Redmi's latest electronic product for the Indian market has an 8.5-inch (21.6cm) display and a stylus that seems to have a magnetic attachment feature - however, it is no new Android tablet. This "Writing Pad" is aimed at those who like to scribble by hand or doodle a lot, yet would like to avoid paper waste in enjoying these pursuits.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch to receive software updates "until at least October 2025"
After plenty rumors and official teases, Google finally unveiled the Pixel Watch on October 6. Google’s debut smartwatch runs Wear OS 3.5, the same as the Galaxy Watch 5 series, and will be available to buy on October 13. Google is now sharing more details about the Pixel Watch including the software support timeline of the new smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net
iOS 16.0.3 arrives with multiple bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users
Despite their impressive hardware, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had quite a rocky launch. Both devices were marred by day-one bugs, such as uncontrollable shaking of the camera in third-party apps. Apple has launched the iOS 16.0.3 update, which aims to alleviate some issues faced by iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users.
notebookcheck.net
Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 launches with dual-camera for improved accuracy
Govee has launched the new Envisual TV Backlight T2 with a dual camera. Envisual Technology delivers real-time colors to match those in each area on the TV screen. The company suggests that using two cameras improves the color-matching accuracy by 40%, capturing 690,000 pixel dots per second. The device has...
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1): Audio analysis shows deficiencies in company's first smartphone
The Nothing Phone (1) has been around for a few months now, with the smartphone now regularly receiving software updates adding new features. Recently, the company enabled LHDC Bluetooth codec support within NothingOS as part of its v1.1.4 update, as we discussed late last month. Incidentally, the update allowed people to customise Ear (1) settings without using a dedicated app, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 launch announcement gives the new, potentially Dimensity 9000 Plus-powered smartphone an upcoming October 2022 debut
The next Neo-series launch is now officially a go, as iQOO has just announced that the 7 will be unveiled in full soon. The OEM has yet to make its rumored top-end Dimensity chipset official, even though it has indicated that it will have at least 1 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage SKU.
notebookcheck.net
Pixel Watch: Google announces metal watch band prices in multiple markets
Last week, Google presented the Pixel Watch, as well as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Subsequently, the company has outlined the metal watch straps which it will sell alongside its inaugural smartwatch. As the company's marketing images show, the Pixel Watch will soon support Milanese and metal link watch straps, although it describes the former as 'metal mesh' instead.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | ZTE Axon-series smartphones with under-display cameras are up to US$200 off on Amazon right now
5G Android Deal Smartphone Storage Touchscreen Accessory. The Axon 30 is one of the ultra-rare Android smartphones for US consumers that find punch-hole selfie cameras in their smartphone displays just too distracting. It comes from an OEM that is a pioneer in this area, unleashing its under-display camera (UDC) tech long before Samsung or Xiaomi could with their Galaxy Z Fold3 or Mix 4.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Rumoured final design locked in with fewer changes from Galaxy S22 Ultra than expected
Last month, OnLeaks shared apparent CAD renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung's not premier flagship smartphone. Thought to be arriving in early 2023, subsequent analysis r revealed that the CAD designs highlighted a few display bezel changes to make the display more uniform. As a result, @UniverseIce described the Galaxy S23 Ultra as the 'best smartphone designed by Samsung', even with its litany of similarities with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook: Lenovo introduces Cloud Gaming device with a 120 Hz display and an RGB keyboard from US$599
Lenovo has presented the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors. Available later this month from US$599, the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook has a 16-inch, 2.5K and 120 Hz display, along with a four-stage RGB backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Lenovo has revealed the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook,...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro ECG smartwatch receives new update version 2.1.0.417
Huawei has launched firmware version 2.1.0.417 for the Watch GT 3 Pro globally. The changelog for the update claims two improvements have been made; a Running Ability Index (RAI) feature has been added, and the number of possible alarms has increased. The software follows a recent update which brought ECG functionality to the smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Plus teardown compares its repairability to that of the vanilla 14
The new iPhone 14 Plus might be for those who look at their current 13 daily driver and think that it's perfectly sufficient - or would be, if it only had a bigger screen and battery. Then again, the vanilla 14 has an edge in that it has become far easier to pry the back glass off its frame in case the user wants to gain access to its internals.
