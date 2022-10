RENO, Nev. – The San Diego State men's golf team is in second place at the suspended Wolf Pack Classic Monday at the par-72, 7,302-yard Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno, Nevada. The Aztecs shot a 10-under 278 in the first round and were at 11-under before the second round was suspended due to darkness.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO