middlebury.edu
Middlebury To Celebrate 100 Years Of Men’s Ice Hockey
The Middlebury Athletics Department will begin its celebrations of 100 years of men's ice hockey when the 2022-23 season begins next month. The department had a custom logo created to mark the occasion (photo above), which will be on the ice and on the jerseys and helmets worn by the team.
middlebury.edu
McCaigue Places Second At Sap Bucket Challenge
Middlebury men's golfer Colin McCaigue placed second at the Ekwanok Sap Bucket Challenge. Hamilton took home the title with a score of 453. Trinity was next (464), followed by the Panthers (475) and Williams (492). TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Location: Ekwanok Country Club (Manchester, Vt.) Par: 70. Yards: 6,568. Place: 3rd of...
