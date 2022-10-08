SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West) heads to Fresno St. (1-4, 0-1 Mountain West) on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on FS1 or FS2 and KTRB 860 AM. The Spartans have won three straight overall for the first time since 2020 and are looking for their first win in Fresno since 2016.

