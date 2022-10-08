ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Heads to Rival Fresno St. For Big MW Clash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West) heads to Fresno St. (1-4, 0-1 Mountain West) on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. on FS1 or FS2 and KTRB 860 AM. The Spartans have won three straight overall for the first time since 2020 and are looking for their first win in Fresno since 2016.
FRESNO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans In First As Malate Ties Scoring Record at Illini Women's Invitational

MEDINAH, Ill.—On a day when Antonia Malate tied the low-round school record, and every Spartan player shot par or better in at least one round, the San José State women's golf team finished the first two rounds of the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah in first place by one shot at 25-under 551.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy