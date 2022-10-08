ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

HPD: One man dead in drive-by shooting at southeast Houston gas station

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Houston. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9 p.m. Tuesday night at a convenience store at 11001 Fuqua Street near Sabo Road. When they arrived, they found glass and bullet shell casings everywhere, but didn’t...
News Channel 25

Houston police search for man wanted for Feb. 2021 murder

HOUSTON — A man charged with murder is on the run with his whereabouts unknown, police said. Israel Perez, 31, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Baldemar Flores. Perez and 31-year-old Josie Torres are accused of killing Flores in the parking lot of a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway (East IH 10) service road on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m.
rolling out

Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself

A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
Click2Houston.com

Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m. According to HPD, the child was transported...
Click2Houston.com

Most dangerous roads for hit-and-run crashes in Houston

HOUSTON – On Tuesday morning, a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery. According to the family of Jerry Young, the 68-year-old man and father of two died Friday, Sept. 16 while attempting to cross Westheimer Road in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

