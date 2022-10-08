Read full article on original website
3 people injured while standing outside convenience store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were injured early Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street. Police said the suspected vehicle drove past a...
HPD: One man dead in drive-by shooting at southeast Houston gas station
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Houston. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9 p.m. Tuesday night at a convenience store at 11001 Fuqua Street near Sabo Road. When they arrived, they found glass and bullet shell casings everywhere, but didn’t...
20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio. Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man killed during drive-by shooting outside southeast Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened in southeast Houston on Tuesday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot of a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua Street around 8:55 p.m. According to witnesses, a light-colored vehicle that was traveling...
24-year-old charged with murder in death of Club Onyx security guard, records state
The suspect was arrested in Dallas, where he was seen driving a stolen black Jeep that matched the description of the vehicle given in DeLaunte Maxie's murder, records state.
Shooting suspect allegedly left in victim's car from scene outside west Houston apartment
The alleged crime unfolded outside the Serenity at Cityside apartments in west Houston, police said. Two unknown suspects remain on the run.
Surveillance photo released of suspect who allegedly robbed man at ATM machine in Meyerland Plaza
Houston police just released a surveillance photo of the suspect seen pointing a handgun at the man in the drive-thru of the ATM back in early September.
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
Houston police search for man wanted for Feb. 2021 murder
HOUSTON — A man charged with murder is on the run with his whereabouts unknown, police said. Israel Perez, 31, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Baldemar Flores. Perez and 31-year-old Josie Torres are accused of killing Flores in the parking lot of a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway (East IH 10) service road on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m.
N. Houston security guard aiming for robbery suspect mistakenly shoots victim twice in back
ONLY ON 13: The victim is grateful for the armed guard despite the mistake outside of a north Houston nightclub. Police are still looking for one more person.
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself
A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m. According to HPD, the child was transported...
Caught on camera: Suspects rush into cellphone store, stealing cash, phones and employee’s purse, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in the robbery of a cellphone store in August. On Aug. 13 at around 4:10 p.m., two men entered a Cricket Wireless store in the 700 block of Shotwell. According to police, the men, one...
Man arrested 3 years later, charged with murder for death of Demetris Lincoln in 2019
HOUSTON - Three years later, a suspect has been arrested for a woman's death back in 2019. Police say Carl Franklin Tates, 61, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with murder for the death of 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. According to reports, Lincoln disappeared from 5000 Caplin Street in northeast...
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
Most dangerous roads for hit-and-run crashes in Houston
HOUSTON – On Tuesday morning, a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery. According to the family of Jerry Young, the 68-year-old man and father of two died Friday, Sept. 16 while attempting to cross Westheimer Road in Houston.
Recognize him? Burglary suspect steals $15K worth of computers, items at north Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – A surveillance photo was released of a man accused of burglarizing a business Friday in north Houston in hopes someone from the public will recognize him, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglary was reported at 11:30 p.m. at a business located in the 100 block...
#ICYMI: 2 bodies found in Baytown, man accused of shooting deputy fires attorneys, jury gets Baytown officer case
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. 2 bodies found, may be connected to Baytown shooting spree. Baytown police are saying two more people were found dead after a shooting spree last week. Police say Ron Welch shot four...
Fight outside north Houston sports bar leads to a man shot, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight outside of a sports bar Sunday night in north Houston led to a shooting that has one person in the hospital, Harris County deputies said. Deputies were called to the Mi Jalisco Sport Bar, located at 9501 Airline Drive, near West Mount Houston Road, just after 10 p.m.
‘Own up to what you did’: Police searching for driver who hit pedicab in downtown Houston, injuring 3 people
HOUSTON – Houston police are still searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 27. “Own up to what you did,” Gloria Fuentes said. “You know you hit a whole bike with three people on it.”. A fun...
