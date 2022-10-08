CHICAGO -- The Panthers look to finish the away portion of the season with an unbeaten record later this week. UNI soccer will play at Flames Field for only the second time in seven years for their first Missouri Valley Conference matchup on Thursday evening. UIC joined the Valley over the summer with Belmont and Murray State after spending 27 years in the Horizon League. The two teams had a non-conference home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015, with the Panthers taking the only win of the two-game series.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO