unipanthers.com
Panther volleyball welcomes UIC, Valparaiso for final weekend of homestand
Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) UNI volleyball vs. Valparaiso | Faculty & Staff Appreciation. 7 p.m. CT | Oct. 15. Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650) UNIpanthers.com (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Another pair of...
unipanthers.com
UNI cross country visits Bradley ahead of MVC Championships
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI cross country heads to Peoria, Ill. this Friday afternoon as the Panthers compete in their final competition ahead of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships in two weeks. Hosted by the Bradley University at the Newman Golf Course, the meet will begin with the women's...
unipanthers.com
UNI soccer to play final regular season road match at UIC
CHICAGO -- The Panthers look to finish the away portion of the season with an unbeaten record later this week. UNI soccer will play at Flames Field for only the second time in seven years for their first Missouri Valley Conference matchup on Thursday evening. UIC joined the Valley over the summer with Belmont and Murray State after spending 27 years in the Horizon League. The two teams had a non-conference home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015, with the Panthers taking the only win of the two-game series.
unipanthers.com
UNI Athletics announces $50 million campaign for UNI-Dome renovation
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Coinciding with the launch of the university's boldest and most ambitious fundraising campaign, UNI Athletics begins their part of the Our Tomorrow campaign focusing on renovations and updates to the UNI-Dome. The UNI-Dome has been an iconic UNI landmark, a pillar in the community, and...
