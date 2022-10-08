ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 69

LG.945
3d ago

Thank you for this information 🙏🏽...Lee IMO is the only choice and hope to the people of NYC/NYS. I will be voting for Lee come next months elections hand down.

Reply(7)
25
Chris Royce
3d ago

vote red ,governor hochul is destroying ny crime at its highest level in years under her and gun laws are ridiculous vote red as we need Lee zelden as governor

Reply(1)
20
Enid
3d ago

Kathy is NOT what NY State Needs.......she's had an opportunity to show us how.unfit she is to run a State that's so dire in need of a complete overhaul...........Vote Red.‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

Reply
29
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Zeldin takes risky bet on governor’s race

When former Gov. George Pataki pulled off an upset victory against then-Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1994, Rep. Lee Zeldin had only just started high school. Pataki served three terms, with his last electoral victory coming in 2002. Over the past two decades, Zeldin has done a lot. He joined the...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

In a terrifying shooting, a political opportunity for Lee Zeldin

As Rep. Lee Zeldin continues to decry crime rates in New York City and around the state, some of that crime showed up right on his doorstep when a shooting took place outside his house. The brush with violence thankfully left his family unharmed, but has provided the GOP gubernatorial candidate fresh, extremely personal talking points to drive home his messaging around public safety as he lags in the polls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Sheriffs question New York's concealed carry law

Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith says he’s never handled a gun-related crime with a legal firearm owner. For him, the state’s new concealed carry law raises too many questions. "I just think they’ve gone too far," he said. "They go too far, they go to the extreme and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Smithtown, NY
New York City, NY
Government
wskg.org

New York’s Comptroller Says Corruption Can be Curbed. Here’s How

NEW YORK NOW – New York’s top money-manager has a few ideas for curbing corruption in New York, including a proposed black-out period for campaign donations from companies who do business with the state. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, who’s up for re-election next month, says he’d also welcome...
POLITICS
WPMI

New York state's new gun law causes controversy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
POLITICS
Vox

New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State

There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams’ highest-paid lieutenants wield the power of City Hall

When it comes to sussing out power and influence in City Hall, salary isn’t everything. (Bernard Adams’ $1 annual paycheck should be proof of that.) But money does, as they say, talk. And the office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams is chock-full of deputy mayors, senior advisers and high-level staffers all earning more than $200,000 a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Senate#Long Island#Democratic#Albany Law School#The New York State Bar
Power 93.7 WBLK

Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?

Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
INCOME TAX
96.1 The Eagle

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
yonkerstimes.com

Upstate NY Federal Judge Says NY New Gun Law Unconstitutional

On Oct. 6, Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby issued a temporary restraining order against New York State’s gun law. U.S. District Court Judge Suddaby, located in Syracuse, wrote that several portions of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) were unconstitutional. Judge Suddaby placed the restraining order in effect...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
Country
Iraq
Hudson Valley Post

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy