Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastnewyork.com
East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location
Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
Students, parents protest on Long Island after school district removes LGBTQ Pride flag
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A school board’s decision to remove LGBTQ Pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir on Long Island. Hundreds of parents, teachers and students showed up Tuesday night to protest at a Connetquot School District board meeting for enforcement of the ban in schools. The meeting itself […]
Health Care in a World of Change: Northwell Health Hosts Fifth Annual Constellation Forum
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Geopolitical conflict, novel technology, widening social disparities; the world continues to evolve at break-neck speed and health care needs to adapt. To better understand our progress and current challenges preventing innovation, Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system, will host its fifth annual Constellation Forum virtually on October 20 at 11 a.m. ET. To register to attend, visit www.ConstellationForum.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006114/en/ Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health speaks at a past Constellation Forum. (Credit: Northwell Health)
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Poliovirus found in Brooklyn and Queens sewage, New York health officials say
Polio virus particle, computer illustration. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the state of emergency declared in response to the spread of poliovirus after sewage tested positive in Brooklyn and Queens. Hochul said the state disaster emergency will remain in place at least through Nov. 8 to support statewide...
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
untappedcities.com
The Origins of the Names of NYC’s Boroughs
In New York City, there are streets named after musicians, astronauts, and even board games. The names of the city bear traces of the people who were here before us, from the Lenape Native Americans to the Dutch and English colonists. The borough names within New York represent the city’s storied history and the diverse group of people who have inhabited these places. In his new book, Names of New York, which was featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, author Joshua Jelly-Schapiro explores how the history and culture of New York City, as well as some misinterpretations and legends, have influenced the names of its neighborhoods, roads, and natural features. Using Jelly-Schapiro’s book as a launching point, Untapped New York traced the stories of how New York City’s five boroughs got their names!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor Adams fails to make good on Diwali school holiday promise
This story was originally published on Oct. 12 by THE CITY. Parents who have to choose between religious obligations and their children’s education are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to fulfill a promise he made just a day after getting elected to make Diwali a school holiday.Vishal Hardowar is one of those parents and although he makes the same choice of keeping his 11-year-old son, Surya, home on Diwali every time, that decision never...
The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area
While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave
Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is NYC transit more dangerous now than in the 1980s and 1990s?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three people have died on New York City public transit in the last ten days. In the last 24 hours, a man was stabbed to death on a Bronx bus, a woman was attacked inside a Harlem subway station and a man was stabbed on a Q train near Greenwich Village. […]
Homeowners impacted by Sandy say they now owe money to New York Rising
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Ten years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes across Long Island's shoreline, many people claim they are being victimized all over again.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday, some homeowners are being told they suddenly owe tens of thousands to a relief program that was supposed to help them rebuild."It was devastating," Scott Guven said.Scott and Merrill Guven's dream home in Lindenhurst was ravaged by the storm in 2012. They got partial help to rebuild."Our flood insurance is the only one that paid us," Scott Guven said.A decade later, they say they are relieved they did not apply for...
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city
A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
SNAP FAQ: What Is New York EBT and How Can You Apply for Benefits?
The New York Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) issues monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients receive benefits through an EBT card, which can...
Deputy BP Diana Richardson fired over 'toxic' work environment
Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Diana Richardson was fired from her role at borough hall following reports that she created a “toxic” work environment.
Brooklyn teen needs help getting paid hundreds in lost summer wages
After she was shortchanged on a summer job, 7 On Your Side went to bat for a Brooklyn teen owed hundreds from New York City.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
Comments / 1