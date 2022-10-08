Does this reporter know that In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled school corporal punishment was constitutional, leaving the decision to permit it up to each state.In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled school corporal punishment was constitutional, leaving the decision to permit it up to each state. The school board permits corporal punishment only if the parents sign permission and only as a last resort. Any parent that disagrees can opt out. To say that the school is allowed to “ beat “ a student isn’t telling the entire story.
I believe if it was my child I wound give the principal premise to wipe my kids ass if need be.I said wipe not beat.It never hurt me when I was growing up it showed me respect which 99% of kids do not have today
With the use of beat in place of paddled, this reporter is promoting her own agenda. She is not addressing the real problems in society and schools
