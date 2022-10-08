ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Men’s Fall Jackets You Can Get on Sale Right Now on Amazon

By Tyler Schoeber
 4 days ago
Getting chilly? We are, too.

The change of the season feels like it came more rapidly than ever this year. One day it was hot and the next it was cold. If you find yourself throwing on your best hoodie before heading out of the front door and cranking the heat up once you’re in the car, then you should know what time it is. Stop avoiding it. It’s time to get yourself a new fall jacket .

This year, we’re solely skimming Amazon when searching for the best jackets for men. Why? Because of all those deals . From work jackets to denim jackets and every kind in between, jacket deals are impressive right now in anticipation of Amazon’s second Prime Day coming at us early next week. That being said, we’re not looking outside of Amazon this year to replenish our fall wardrobe. Because why buy something at full price when you don’t have to?

If you’re looking for a stellar fall jacket from some of the world’s best brands on sale, you can bet you’ve come to the right place. Here are our top 5 favorite fall jacket deals available on Amazon right now.

1. Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Everybody’s favorite denim brand is currently holding a sale on one of the coziest (and most handsome) jackets you can wear all season long. The Sherpa Trucker Jacket is a casual throw-on from weekday commutes to the office to weekend sits at the coffee shop. You can currently snag it yourself for as much as 40% off on Amazon, making this must-have a truly affordable option to wear this season.

Buy: Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket $64.80 (orig. $108.00) 40% OFF

2. Columbia Watertight Ii Jacket

If you’re mainly looking for something to keep you dry on your commute, look no further than this jacket from Columbia. This is the perfect jacket for keeping wind, rain and snow off your back while keeping wearers warm at the same time. It’s super packable, too, so throw it in your suitcase for a trip with no problem.

Buy: Columbia Watertight Ii Jacket $48.75 (orig. $90.00) 46% OFF

3. London Fog Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket

If you’re looking for something on the dapper side of life, this option from London Fog surely has you covered. This is the kind of jacket you want to wear if you’ve got a semi-casual date coming up or want to spruce up for the bars on a night out. The tan color feels very autumnal to keep your look in a seasonable spirit. At 40% off, this jacket is something you shouldn’t turn a blind eye to.

Buy: London Fog Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket $29.99 (orig. $49.99) 40% OFF

4. MOERDENG Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket

Okay, fine, we’ll give you an option for ultra-cold days. We understand that some of your autumns can get a bit like that. If you’ve got any ski trips coming up, this ski jacket is ideal for keeping cozy on the slopes. In addition, if you live in the kind of area where it’s been snowing since September, just do yourself a favor and throw this jacket on. Oh, and did we mention that you can save an extra 30% when using the coupon code on the item page on Amazon?

Buy: MOERDENG Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket $38.49 (orig. $54.99) 30% OFF

5. Champion Packable Jacket-Solid

We couldn’t leave out a pick from Champion. This sporty comes in a half-zip, white body (with many more colors available) to keep you cozy post-game. And, yeah, it’s 56% off right now.

Buy: Champion Packable Jacket-Solid $22.00 (orig. $50.00) 56% OFF

