The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
HipHopDX.com
LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour
Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
Snoop Dogg Believes Tupac and Biggie Would Be On Jay-Z and Nas’ Level Today
Snoop Dogg has been in the rap world for 30 years. In the early days of his career, he saw the rise of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. If they hadn't died in the 1990s, Snoop believes they would be massive moguls today.
Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign & More Celebrate The Premiere Of ‘Entergalactic’
Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign and Jessica Williams were just a few stars on hand to celebrate the premiere of Netflix's new animated series.
Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown
Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
Popculture
Kanye West Makes Massive Move in Multi-Billion-Dollar Divorce From Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is gearing up for his divorce from Kim Kardashian. TMZ reported that he made a significant move in their divorce proceedings by hiring a new lawyer. According to the publication, West hired the same attorney who represented Melinda Gates in her divorce from Bill Gates. West has hired...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
hotnewhiphop.com
No I.D. Claims J. Cole Passed On Beats For Rick Ross, Nas & Big Sean
According to No I.D., J. Cole is very selective. No I.D. is as prolific as he is successful. Saba claimed that the legendary producer sent him one hundred and twenty beats to choose from for Something to Come. In all, No I.D. has over two hundred and seventy three songs to his name, an impressive catalogue which he sold to Hipgnosis Sounds for quite a price.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Joey Bada$$ Performs 'Head High' To Honor Late Rapper Young Dolph
Late rapper Young Dolph was honored at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 with an emotional tribute video of his life, followed by a performance by Joey Bada$$ to pay homage to his legacy. With white roses filling a portion of the stage, the Brooklyn artist rapped to his track...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
Kanye West blabs name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis
Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy. As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.
thesource.com
Pusha T on Clipse Reunion: ‘It’s Really up to My Brother’
After reuniting on stage at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, fans believed they were closer to a reunion of Pusha T and Malice as Clipse. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, King Push reveals that the reunion is off in the distance still. “I push the button every so...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Yachty Calls Chief Keef Top 10 Most Influential, Names Drake, Nicki, Wayne & More
A clip of Charlamagne and G Herbo discussing Keef surfaced and Yachty chimed in with his top influential picks. Undeniably, the impact Chief Keef has had on Drill music emerging from Chicago to a global stage is certified. The Windy City has become the mecca for artists tapping into Drill, and that is largely thanks to the reclusive rapper’s influence on Hip Hop culture. This was discussed by Charlamagne last month when he named his Top 4 most influential rappers of all time.
HipHopDX.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over Kanye West Spat
Ray J has called out Diddy following his back-and-forth with Kanye West as Ray feels that Puff has changed his tune publicly after their previous conversations from earlier this year fell on deaf ears. Initially, Diddy refused to condemn Ye for sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt but then went...
From Nas to Wu-Tang Clan, 1990’s Hip-Hop Infiltrates TV’s Most Revered New Series
The golden age of hip-hop is infiltrating some of TV’s most revered series of the modern era. From Nas to Wu-Tang Clan, classic rap tracks of the 1990s are soundtracking scene-stealing moments. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now....
Kanye West drops documentary along with hostile song (video)
Kanye West once again goes to war with popular culture and his perceived adversaries in a new video diary entitled appropriately “Last Week.”. It was within the last week or so that the artist legally renamed Ye incited a Twitter frenzy when he unveiled the infamous White Lives Matter sweatshirt while showcasing his clothing line during Paris Fashion Week.
