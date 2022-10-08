ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FADER

Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
Us Weekly

Diddy Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Backlash: Drama Breakdown

Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Jay Z
Eminem
Quinta Brunson
Scott Mescudi
Kid Cudi
Nas
Snoop Dogg
hotnewhiphop.com

No I.D. Claims J. Cole Passed On Beats For Rick Ross, Nas & Big Sean

According to No I.D., J. Cole is very selective. No I.D. is as prolific as he is successful. Saba claimed that the legendary producer sent him one hundred and twenty beats to choose from for Something to Come. In all, No I.D. has over two hundred and seventy three songs to his name, an impressive catalogue which he sold to Hipgnosis Sounds for quite a price.
rolling out

Kanye West blabs name of daughter’s school, creating security crisis

Ye West has reportedly blared out the name of his daughter’s school to the public, apparently in a desperate attempt to get the kids enrolled at his private academy. As has been reported previously, the artist legally named Ye has established the Donda Academy, and he’s adamant about wanting all four of his children there instead of the “godless” institution they are at now, according to the UK publication Mirror.
thesource.com

Pusha T on Clipse Reunion: ‘It’s Really up to My Brother’

After reuniting on stage at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, fans believed they were closer to a reunion of Pusha T and Malice as Clipse. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, King Push reveals that the reunion is off in the distance still. “I push the button every so...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Yachty Calls Chief Keef Top 10 Most Influential, Names Drake, Nicki, Wayne & More

A clip of Charlamagne and G Herbo discussing Keef surfaced and Yachty chimed in with his top influential picks. Undeniably, the impact Chief Keef has had on Drill music emerging from Chicago to a global stage is certified. The Windy City has become the mecca for artists tapping into Drill, and that is largely thanks to the reclusive rapper’s influence on Hip Hop culture. This was discussed by Charlamagne last month when he named his Top 4 most influential rappers of all time.
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over Kanye West Spat

Ray J has called out Diddy following his back-and-forth with Kanye West as Ray feels that Puff has changed his tune publicly after their previous conversations from earlier this year fell on deaf ears. Initially, Diddy refused to condemn Ye for sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt but then went...
rolling out

Kanye West drops documentary along with hostile song (video)

Kanye West once again goes to war with popular culture and his perceived adversaries in a new video diary entitled appropriately “Last Week.”. It was within the last week or so that the artist legally renamed Ye incited a Twitter frenzy when he unveiled the infamous White Lives Matter sweatshirt while showcasing his clothing line during Paris Fashion Week.
