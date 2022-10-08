ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

deltanews.tv

At least one Greenville officer killed in shooting

GREENVILLE - The Delta News has learned of the death of at least one Greenville police officer, possibly more in an incident Late Tuesday. Few details were immediately available, but Mayor Errick Simmons published the following statement on the Greenville City Facebook page:. "I have learned of an officer-involved shooting...
GREENVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Saluda County kidnapping, assault

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Saluda County deputies responded to a home on Moonlight Drive in reference to a kidnapping and assault incident. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said Keith Jenkins, 36, of Lexington, Ky., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video

*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports. The...
INMAN, SC
My Fox 8

Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
INMAN, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The suspect in the murder of five people in South Carolina was captured in Burke County. On Monday, deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies Oct. 4 wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles, of Blythewood, as the decedent in a vehicular wreck on October 4. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt ,of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said the accident took place around 9:13 a.m. on I-26. Angeles was the driver of a...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
thelakemurraynews.net

Lexington man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Lexington County narcotics agents arrested a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine, and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents said was fentanyl, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
GREENWOOD, SC
cn2.com

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing Student

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing student who left school grounds this morning. Authorities tell us the Jala Camille Sims, 16, was last seen leaving the Chester County School District’s Alternative School around 9:44 am. Sims...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC

