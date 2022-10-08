ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Lady Jays outdual Borgia in golf play

While it was an afternoon honoring the seniors, a pair of Washington girls golf underclassmen stole the spotlight Wednesday at Franklin County Country Club. Washington captured the dual meet over St. Francis Borgia, 176-205, with junior Molly Buschmann and sophomore Ella Martin sharing medalist honors with rounds of 40.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Wildcats unleash scoring barrage to sink Soccer Jays

Things could not have started any better for the Union boys soccer Wildcats Wednesday. Opening the festivities with two goals in the first four minutes, and three in the first 10, Union (8-5) rolled to a 7-2 victory at Stierberger Stadium over district opponent Washington (4-9).
UNION, MO
Washington, MO
Washington State
Washington, MO
Washington Missourian

WHS principal to retire

Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 25 years with the district. “I have been afforded a fantastic career and a fantastic community and school,” McCallum said. “It has been a really positive experience and so I wish the district and the high school nothing but the best. Those teachers are amazing, the students are great and the families are wonderful.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair wins FRC volleyball tilt with Lady Shamrocks

Setting the tone early, the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs ran out to an early lead and kept on running Tuesday. St. Clair (10-11-2, 2-1) kept itself among the Four Rivers Conference leaders with a three-set home victory over New Haven (7-7-2, 1-2), 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Soccer Falcons split Belleville matches

East Central College’s soccer teams had to settle for a split Wednesday in Belleville, Illinois. The East Central men (5-7) prevailed over the Blue Storm in the second overtime, 3-2.
BELLEVILLE, IL
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Always recruiting

On the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, a nice crowd showed up at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department headquarters for an open house on Sunday. The annual event gives the public a chance to interact with firefighters, check out fire trucks and other cool gear, and for students to show off their winning fire prevention posters.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
Washington Missourian

Deserving of hall of fame

Congratulations to Sharon Strubberg, who was recently inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. If anyone deserves to be in this hall of fame, it is this exceptional New Haven woman. Strubberg has been a volunteer club leader with New Haven 4-H for 30 years and is one of...
NEW HAVEN, MO

