Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays outdual Borgia in golf play
While it was an afternoon honoring the seniors, a pair of Washington girls golf underclassmen stole the spotlight Wednesday at Franklin County Country Club. Washington captured the dual meet over St. Francis Borgia, 176-205, with junior Molly Buschmann and sophomore Ella Martin sharing medalist honors with rounds of 40.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays blank Warrenton to close regular season
The Washington softball Lady Jays got in one final shutout of the regular season. Washington (29-3) wrapped the regular schedule Wednesday with a 2-0 victory on the road at Warrenton (12-8).
Washington Missourian
Wildcats unleash scoring barrage to sink Soccer Jays
Things could not have started any better for the Union boys soccer Wildcats Wednesday. Opening the festivities with two goals in the first four minutes, and three in the first 10, Union (8-5) rolled to a 7-2 victory at Stierberger Stadium over district opponent Washington (4-9).
Washington Missourian
St. Clair falls to Cuba in home softball finale
The Cuba softball Lady Wildcats left with a win in St. Clair’s regular season finale. The host Lady Bulldogs (0-20) fell to Cuba (9-15) Thursday, 22-7, in the final home game of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
WHS principal to retire
Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 25 years with the district. “I have been afforded a fantastic career and a fantastic community and school,” McCallum said. “It has been a really positive experience and so I wish the district and the high school nothing but the best. Those teachers are amazing, the students are great and the families are wonderful.”
Washington Missourian
St. Clair wins FRC volleyball tilt with Lady Shamrocks
Setting the tone early, the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs ran out to an early lead and kept on running Tuesday. St. Clair (10-11-2, 2-1) kept itself among the Four Rivers Conference leaders with a three-set home victory over New Haven (7-7-2, 1-2), 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Falcons split Belleville matches
East Central College’s soccer teams had to settle for a split Wednesday in Belleville, Illinois. The East Central men (5-7) prevailed over the Blue Storm in the second overtime, 3-2.
Washington Missourian
St. Pius gains home victory over St. Clair
A pair of early five-run rallies carried St. Pius X to a home softball victory in Festus Tuesday. St. Clair (0-19) fell to the host Lady Lancers (15-8), 14-1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Washington Missourian
Always recruiting
On the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, a nice crowd showed up at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department headquarters for an open house on Sunday. The annual event gives the public a chance to interact with firefighters, check out fire trucks and other cool gear, and for students to show off their winning fire prevention posters.
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
KMOV
A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is getting a major refresh and is asking the community for input on its new look. Forest Park and the City of St. Louis are hosting a virtual open house this evening at 6:30 via Zoom. Residents have...
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Washington Missourian
Deserving of hall of fame
Congratulations to Sharon Strubberg, who was recently inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. If anyone deserves to be in this hall of fame, it is this exceptional New Haven woman. Strubberg has been a volunteer club leader with New Haven 4-H for 30 years and is one of...
A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office
Cool Valley's Jayson Stewart is at odds even with the people who voted for him
Comments / 0