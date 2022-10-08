ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

West Memphis woman found dead in car, boyfriend arrested

By Jordan James, Stuart Rucker
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot in West Memphis Saturday morning.

West Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Scottwood Street early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not survive her injuries.

West Memphis Police have identified the woman as 19-year-old Jakeya Hampton of West Memphis.

Hours after her murder, investigators zeroed in on her boyfriend, Elijah Singleton, as the suspect. He was spotted at the hotel and barricaded himself in one of the rooms.

Barricade situation resolved in West Memphis

After nearly an hour Singleton surrendered, bringing a sense of relief to Hampton’s family, but also a feeling of disappointment since they say he is responsible for her death.

“Somebody that was supposed to love her, somebody that was supposed to protect her,” said Hampton’s cousin Diamond Parker. “He didn’t do that.”

Prior to the shooting, the two had reportedly been together for almost a year. Family members say they were in the process of separating.

Investigators have not revealed what charges Singleton is facing.

Comments / 27

Catherine Goodman
3d ago

God bless her family and friends. This mess needs to stop. Men need to stop killing our loved ones. They are not yours to take!

Reply
12
yoyo
3d ago

young ladies needs to pick better or do they need classes on what to look for and what not to look for in a young fellow. please don't look for a man to pay for your weave, wigs and nails be yourself wear you.

Reply(6)
9
Andromeda Meridith Webb
3d ago

Sending prayers and confidence to the family.

Reply
12
