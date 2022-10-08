ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

COVID, monkeypox on decline in Georgia

ATLANTA – Cases of COVID-19 and monkeypox are continuing to decline in Georgia, officials with the state Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. COVID cases in Georgia are down about 80% since mid-August, Dr. Cherie Drenzek, the agency’s epidemiologist and chief science officer, told members of the state Board of Public Health.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy