Khloe Kardashian reveals she had tumor removed from her face

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she recently underwent a procedure to have a tumor removed from her face. The “Kardashians” star, 38, shared a series of posts in her Instagram story on Tuesday detailing the experience, which began months ago when she noticed the bump and believed it was a pimple.
Khloé bravely opens up about recent cancer scare and having a tumour removed from her face

Over the past few weeks, Khloé Kardashian has been pictured multiple times with a plaster across one cheek, leading fans to speculate as to why. Now, the reality star has bravely opened up and explained that she recently had a small tumour removed from her face following a skin cancer scare. The mother of two says she's speaking out about her personal health experience in the hope of raising awareness and preventing another family going through what hers just has.
