Wausa, NE

News Channel Nebraska

School bus, pickup involved in early-morning crash west of Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- For the third time in 18 days, a crash on Highway 35 west of Wayne has impacted traffic. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, the accident involved a pickup and a school bus. Thomas said there were no kids on the bus at the time.
WAYNE, NE
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit

MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
MAURICE, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More

The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
SIOUX CITY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Seven apply for county court judge

There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
PIERCE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man

Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'It brings the community together': Norfolk dentist office collecting donations

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A dentist's office in northeast Nebraska is collecting donations for those in need. The Dental Wellness Center in Norfolk is holding a "Socktober Extravanganza" to raise donations for warm-weather items. Each week of the month, the Dental Wellness Center is asking the public to donate a different...
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
NORFOLK, NE
nomadlawyer.org

Sioux City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa. Sioux City has many attractions that can be enjoyed by visitors. Among them is the LaunchPAD children’s museum and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The casino has numerous table games and slots, as well as an outdoor pool. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
northeastnebraskanews.us

Gary Juergens

LIBERTY, Tenn. — Gary Juergens, 77, Liberty, Tenn., died Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hendersonville Medical Center, Hendersonville, Tenn. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton.
LIBERTY, TN
News Channel Nebraska

Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Sudden Resignation Of Norfolk School Board Member

The Norfolk Public School Board of Education will discuss and consider the resignation of Board member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite. Hatfield-Wait submitted a letter of resignation effective immediately. The letter stated that she is “grateful for the support to have worked with the countless leaders in the community who appreciated the...
NORFOLK, NE

