News Channel Nebraska
School bus, pickup involved in early-morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- For the third time in 18 days, a crash on Highway 35 west of Wayne has impacted traffic. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, the accident involved a pickup and a school bus. Thomas said there were no kids on the bus at the time.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More
The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County
PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
norfolkneradio.com
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
Former employees file suit against Sioux City-based candy company
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued right-to-sue letters to two previous employees of the Palmer Candy Company in Sioux City.
Norfolk man calls police after allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend
A Norfolk man allegedly called the police on himself during an incident in which he attempted to kill his girlfriend.
News Channel Nebraska
'It brings the community together': Norfolk dentist office collecting donations
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A dentist's office in northeast Nebraska is collecting donations for those in need. The Dental Wellness Center in Norfolk is holding a "Socktober Extravanganza" to raise donations for warm-weather items. Each week of the month, the Dental Wellness Center is asking the public to donate a different...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
nomadlawyer.org
Sioux City: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sioux City, lowa. Sioux City has many attractions that can be enjoyed by visitors. Among them is the LaunchPAD children’s museum and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The casino has numerous table games and slots, as well as an outdoor pool. The...
northeastnebraskanews.us
Gary Juergens
LIBERTY, Tenn. — Gary Juergens, 77, Liberty, Tenn., died Oct. 7, 2022, at the Hendersonville Medical Center, Hendersonville, Tenn. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home, Crofton.
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
Norfolk, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
hubcityradio.com
More reactions to Governor Noem’s proposal to eliminate the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- There are still many questions about Governor Kristi Noem’s proposal to cut the states four and a half percent sales tax on groceries. Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck says they haven’t seen any details yet. Viereck says the city gets a lot of its sales...
norfolkneradio.com
Sudden Resignation Of Norfolk School Board Member
The Norfolk Public School Board of Education will discuss and consider the resignation of Board member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite. Hatfield-Wait submitted a letter of resignation effective immediately. The letter stated that she is “grateful for the support to have worked with the countless leaders in the community who appreciated the...
