Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
GOP surrogates to rally for Georgia's Herschel Walker in show of unyielding national party support
The Republican cavalry is riding into Georgia on Tuesday for Senate nominee Herschel Walker, whose campaign was rocked last week by allegations the former football star -- who supports a national abortion ban without exceptions -- twice asked an ex-girlfriend to have the procedure and paid for it on the occasion she did.
Albany Herald
'Heartbreaking' stories go untold, doctors say, as employers 'muzzle' them in wake of abortion ruling
After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, an obstetrician who works at a hospital in the Northeast thought she could make a difference by publicly describing what she was seeing, by telling the stories of the patients she saw suffering in the aftermath of the court's historic court ruling.
LAW・
For The First Time, Oklahoma’s Big 5 Native Nations Endorse In Governor’s Race
Their choice to back the Democratic candidate is a sign of a deteriorating relationship with the state and emerging tribal political strength.
Comments / 0