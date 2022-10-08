Read full article on original website
Police identify victim in deadly Mira Mesa shooting; shooter remains at large
Police said 18-year-old Brian Mendoza-Camacho was shot and killed in the 10900 block of Deering Street on the morning of Oct. 5.
18-year-old killed in Mira Mesa shooting identified
Officials have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa last week, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
onscene.tv
Victims Pistol-whipped During Carjacking | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 3:35 AM | SAN DIEGO – 3 males were hanging out in the back parking lot of Southcrest Park with two cars. All 3 were sitting in a black KIA Forte when 2-3 other men suddenly appeared, opened the car doors, and attacked the other 3. At...
Group attacked, carjacked in Southcrest area, San Diego Police say
Several people were injured early Monday morning during a reported carjacking in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood.
Police: Woman Breaking Things in San Ysidro Home Prompts SWAT Standoff
A woman who was allegedly smashing windows and breaking other things at a San Ysidro home early Monday refused to surrender when officers arrived, prompting a nearly seven-hour police standoff that ended with her arrest, police said. The disturbance was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of...
Son arrested after parents assaulted, knife thrown at officer
An 18-year-old man suspected of attacking his parents and throwing a knife at an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood was arrested Sunday, authorities said.
News 8 KFMB
SDPD mum on identity of driver who killed mother of two in collision
SAN DIEGO — The family of a mother of two killed in a car crash last week is still searching for answers about the man behind the wheel of the other car. Andrea “Lina” Salinas, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Regents Road at State Route 52 on the morning of October 3.
chulavistatoday.com
Single vehicle collision in Chula Vista hospitalized driver and passenger
Two people were hospitalized in a single-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night in Chula Vista at an intersection near the south Interstate 805 exit. Authorities responded to reports of a collision at about 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the south Interstate 805 exit for the carpool lane. According to the Chula Vista Police Department, the two occupants of the vehicle were able to exit.
County of San Diego faces $5 million excessive force verdict
A jury reached a $5 million verdict Tuesday against San Diego County and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office involving the allegations of excessive force and negligent supervision within the organization.
onscene.tv
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
Sheriff's Department investigates man's in-custody death
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was taken into San Diego Police custody late Sunday night in City Heights.
onscene.tv
Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego
10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Escondido police officer reunites with 22-year-old woman he saved as a baby
In 2000, an Escondido police officer saved the life of a 6-week-old baby girl. Today, that baby girl began her career in law enforcement and experienced the surprise of her life.
Body found burned, shot to death in National City
A victim was found burned, shot to death in National City. Police believe the man was killed in a San Diego neighborhood. ABC 10News spoke with the suspect's neighbors.
Motorcycle Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash That Killed Cyclist in Carlsbad
A man accused of speeding away from a California State Parks officer on a motorcycle while under the influence, then crashing into and killing a bicyclist in Carlsbad during the pursuit, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges. Eric Monte Burns, 29, is accused...
Cold Case Solved, Woman Recovered from Snake River Identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eight years ago the body of a woman was recovered from the Snake River below Twin Falls and had not been identified until now thanks to group that uses DNA evidence to solve cold cases. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the body recovered in September of 2014 has been identified as that of a San Diego, California woman. The death was ruled a suicide by the Twin Falls County Coroner in April of 2020. Her family has since been informed. The Sheriff's Office said the woman's body was found by a kayaker below the bridge and recovered by Twin Falls County Search and Rescue. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in a small ceremony by law enforcement, the coroner's office and community members. Deputies spent the next two years trying to identify the woman, checking local hotels, restaurants, bus stops, reaching out to area media, and came up with no leads. The case became inactive in August of 2020 then in late 2021, The Idaho Cold Case Adavanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) reached out to the sheriff's office to restart the investigation and try and identify the woman by submitting DNA samples taken before her burial to the Othram, Inc. of Woodland Texas. The tests were able to provide a lead to possible relatives which resulted in a positive identification by the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab. “I’m thankful for the hard work and diligence of our investigative team throughout this time, and for the assistance and collaboration of the ICCADM in solving this case, and being able to help bring closure to her family,” said Sheriff Tom Carter in a statement. The sheriff's office said the ICCADM is a collaboration between Idaho prosecutor offices, multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Boise State University Criminal Justice Department. This case is the second the working group has been able to identify a victim. ICCADM was formed in 2020 as a source for Idaho law enforcement to help investigate unsolved sexual assaults, murders, and identify remains.
sandiegocountynews.com
Fight between inmates leaves one man dead at George Bailey Detention Facility
San Diego, CA–Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were notified on October 5 that an individual in the custody of their department at George Bailey Detention Facility had died after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department identified the injured man as 52-year-old Raymond Vogelman of...
Daily Aztec
New lawsuit filed in rape case, SDSU investigation officially active
On Sept. 14, a new lawsuit was filed by the lawyer of the young woman allegedly raped by three former San Diego State football players. According to the suit filed, attorney Dan Gilleon requested documents under the California Public Records Act (CPRA) from the City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department regarding results of the rape exam and other aspects of the investigation. Gilleon claims the Police Department failed to comply with the CPRA requests.
Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire
A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
sandiegocountynews.com
Telecommunications store owner convicted for receiving stolen devices from robberies
San Diego, CA–The owner of a telecommunications store in San Diego County, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court, admitting that he received stolen electronic devices such as cell phones and tablets that were unlawfully obtained through robbery. Adde Munin Adde pleaded guilty before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Berg...
