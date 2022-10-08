Read full article on original website
Atlanta Braves do it again with Spencer Strider
The Atlanta Braves have been able to lock in their young talent, building a sustainable core that will allow them to compete for the foreseeable future. They have managed to do so once again with Spencer Strider. The Braves announced an extension for Strider early Monday morning, a six year...
Did Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hint at who the next signing could be?
After the Braves continued to lock up their young talent with team-friendly deals, 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley caught up with the architect, Alex Anthopoulos, to discuss what could be next for the team.
First 2 Braves playoff games sold out, but you can still grab a ticket
The Atlanta Braves are starting their run to defend the World Series championship, and baseball fans are fired up. The team announced on Monday that the first two playoff games at Truist Park are sold out. The Braves take the field for Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon. While the team...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (personal) excused from practice
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was excused from Monday’s practice to attend to a family matter, MLB.com reported. The
MLB Trade Rumors releases Braves projected 2023 arbitration salaries
A.J. Minter ($5 million) Max Fried ($12.2 million) Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) Tyler Matzek ($1.8 million) If the Braves win back-to-back World Series with Guillermo Heredia serving as the team’s cheerleader, who knows? Maybe they will bring him back for another year. However, purely from a baseball perspective, there’s a pretty good chance he finds a new home this offseason.
Teepee in place at Coach's Corner for Braves playoff run
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are back in the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, and that also means the return of another tradition to celebrate that post-season appearance. And, the Coach’s Corner teepee has now taken on a life of its own. “I’m calling it the...
Roughing-the-passer calls frustrating defenders around NFL
Defensive players around the NFL are frustrated about roughing-the-passer penalties, questioning what constitutes a legal hit and wondering how far referees will go to protect quarterbacks. Two disputed calls in Week 5 — one involving Tom Brady — sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans, prompting many to ask for...
Preps To Pros: Is Brent Key turning around Georgia Tech?
In this excerpt of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna gives praise to Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key on how he's turned around the Yellow Jackets' fortunes after the firing of Geoff Collins.
