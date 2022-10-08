ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves do it again with Spencer Strider

The Atlanta Braves have been able to lock in their young talent, building a sustainable core that will allow them to compete for the foreseeable future. They have managed to do so once again with Spencer Strider. The Braves announced an extension for Strider early Monday morning, a six year...
MLB Trade Rumors releases Braves projected 2023 arbitration salaries

A.J. Minter ($5 million) Max Fried ($12.2 million) Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) Tyler Matzek ($1.8 million) If the Braves win back-to-back World Series with Guillermo Heredia serving as the team’s cheerleader, who knows? Maybe they will bring him back for another year. However, purely from a baseball perspective, there’s a pretty good chance he finds a new home this offseason.
Teepee in place at Coach's Corner for Braves playoff run

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are back in the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, and that also means the return of another tradition to celebrate that post-season appearance. And, the Coach’s Corner teepee has now taken on a life of its own. “I’m calling it the...
Roughing-the-passer calls frustrating defenders around NFL

Defensive players around the NFL are frustrated about roughing-the-passer penalties, questioning what constitutes a legal hit and wondering how far referees will go to protect quarterbacks. Two disputed calls in Week 5 — one involving Tom Brady — sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans, prompting many to ask for...
