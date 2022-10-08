Chargers elevate 2 from practice squad ahead of matchup with Browns

The Chargers made a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Browns.

Los Angeles promoted wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad.

With Keenan Allen out for the fourth-consecutive week due to a hamstring issue and Joshua Palmer questionable (ankle), Bandy adds depth at the position.

In the Week 4 victory over the Texans, Bandy had two catches for 49 yards.

Dustin Hopkins is battling a quad injury and is questionable for tomorrow’s game. Bertolet being elevated likely indicates that Hopkins will be inactive on Sunday.

Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier this week.