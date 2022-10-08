ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 11

Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single

Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
WHAS 11

Gisele Bundchen Shares Telling Response to Post About Committed Relationships Amid Tom Brady Split Speculation

Gisele Bündchen is speaking volumes with just a single emoji. The 42-year-old model commented on a quote about committed relationships amid speculation of a split between she and her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady. In recent weeks, Bündchen has been seen in public without her wedding ring with a source telling ET that "Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans.”
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Kyle Richards Praises 'Maternal' Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Always There for Me' (Exclusive)

A friendship built over decades! Kyle Richards has nothing but love and gratitude for her Halloween franchise co-star and friend, Jamie Lee Curtis. Richards walked the red carpet at the premiere of Halloween Ends at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the end of the horror trilogy, and how her relationship with Curtis has evolved throughout their years together.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Yolanda Hadid Praises Daughters Gigi & Bella for Handling 'Exaggerated' Pressures of Social Media (Exclusive)

Yolanda Hadid is proud of her daughters for how they've been able to deal with the "pressure" of life in the spotlight in the modern age of tabloids and social media. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHAS 11

Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'

Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
CELEBRITIES

