Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Lizzo Talks Romance With 'Life Mate' Myke Wright and Reveals If She Plans on Getting Married
Lizzo is not only ready to be loved -- she's fully relishing it! The Special singer opened up about her romance with boyfriend Myke Wright in an intimate conversation with Vanity Fair, declaring that the comedian, actor, musician, and artist is "everything" to her. "I've known him for over six...
WHAS 11
Devon Sawa on Playing His Third 'Chucky' Character and Why He Doesn't Rewatch His Childhood Films (Exclusive)
After both Wheeler twins, Lucas and Logan, met their bloody demise in Chucky season 1, Devon Sawa is back as Father Bryce, marking his third character on the hit horror series from Child’s Play creator Don Mancini. “First of all, I’m absolutely flattered that Don brought me back. When...
WHAS 11
Scarlett Johansson Felt Her Career Was Over After Being 'Hypersexualized' and 'Pigeonholed' at a Young Age
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her career in Hollywood and how she feels being "hypersexualized" from a young age threatened her success. On the 500th episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Black Widow actress got candid about being a woman in the spotlight. "I kind of became...
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHAS 11
John Stamos Shares the Touching 'Full House' Scene With Bob Saget That Stopped Him in His Tracks (Exclusive)
The Full House legacy lives on. ET was with John Stamos on the set of his current feel-good family series, Big Shot, on Disney+, where he revealed that his 4-year-old son, Billy, had started watching old episodes of his beloved '90s sitcom. "I came home one day and the nanny...
WHAS 11
Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single
Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
WHAS 11
Taylor Swift Spills Details on 'Midnights' Collaboration With Lana Del Rey, 'Snow on the Beach'
The countdown to Midnights continues. Taylor Swift shared new details about another track on her upcoming album, out Oct. 21, this time opening up about the LP's lone feature from Lana Del Rey -- "Snow on the Beach." "'Snow on the Beach' featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on...
WHAS 11
Chloë Grace Moretz on What She Hopes Fans Took Away From Her Addressing 'Family Guy' Meme (Exclusive)
Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about what she hopes fans take away from her recently addressing the horrific Family Guy meme that was a total "headf**k," and she can sum it up with just two words -- more compassion. While walking the red carpet for Prime Video's The...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHAS 11
Jessica Simpson's 'Open Book' Memoir to Be Adapted Into Series Starring John Stamos, Katelyn Tarver
Jessica Simpson is living a dream. It was announced on Monday that a 30-minute, scripted pilot based on Simpson's hugely successful 2020 memoir, Open Book, is headed to Amazon Freevee, with Katelyn Tarver playing the female lead alongside John Stamos starring as the male lead. Hours after the news made...
WHAS 11
Gisele Bundchen Shares Telling Response to Post About Committed Relationships Amid Tom Brady Split Speculation
Gisele Bündchen is speaking volumes with just a single emoji. The 42-year-old model commented on a quote about committed relationships amid speculation of a split between she and her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady. In recent weeks, Bündchen has been seen in public without her wedding ring with a source telling ET that "Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans.”
WHAS 11
Kyle Richards Praises 'Maternal' Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Always There for Me' (Exclusive)
A friendship built over decades! Kyle Richards has nothing but love and gratitude for her Halloween franchise co-star and friend, Jamie Lee Curtis. Richards walked the red carpet at the premiere of Halloween Ends at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the end of the horror trilogy, and how her relationship with Curtis has evolved throughout their years together.
WHAS 11
Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Being a Child Star, Praises 'Really Supportive' Parents (Exclusive)
Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about getting a lot of support from his parents when he first started too pursue a career as an actor. The actor -- who stars in the forthcoming parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story -- recently sat down with ET, and was joined by co-star Evan Rachel Wood and director Eric Appel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHAS 11
Celebrities Speak Out as Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram Accounts Are Suspended for Anti-Semitic Posts
Kanye "Ye" West's controversies continue. After upsetting many with his White Lives Matter shirts at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the 45-year-old rapper and designer spent the weekend writing several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
WHAS 11
Yolanda Hadid Praises Daughters Gigi & Bella for Handling 'Exaggerated' Pressures of Social Media (Exclusive)
Yolanda Hadid is proud of her daughters for how they've been able to deal with the "pressure" of life in the spotlight in the modern age of tabloids and social media. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
WHAS 11
Yolanda Hadid Reflects on 'Hurtful' Toll 'Real Housewives' Took on Her (Exclusive)
Yolanda Hadid is opening up about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the impact it had on her psyche and her mental health. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
WHAS 11
Mila Kunis and Kelly Clarkson Bond Over Lying to Their Kids to Get Out of Playdates
Mila Kunis jokingly admitted to lying to her kids in an effort to alleviate their busy social calendars while appearing on a recent episode The Kelly Clarkson Show. "This thing of like, if you invite one kid to a birthday, you have to invite the classroom?" Kunis told Kelly Clarkson on the host's talk show. "That's gotta go."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHAS 11
Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Salley Makes Her Long-Awaited Arrival as Kira Returns With Her Eye on Jill's Man
Bachelor in Paradise's most anticipated arrival didn't last long on the beach. On Tuesday night's episode of the ABC series, Salley finally showed up -- albeit briefly, a new guy brought the drama, and a cast-off returned to the beach, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.
WHAS 11
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Tease the Most Shocking Moment of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (Exclusive)
It's almost time to watch a whole new group of hopefuls search for love without ever seeing the other person's face. Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for season 3, this time featuring singles from Dallas, Texas, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey couldn't be more excited. "That’s the...
WHAS 11
George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'
Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
Comments / 0