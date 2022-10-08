Read full article on original website
Related
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs selected ninth in MW preseason poll
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Fresno State's women's basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West's 2022 Preseason Poll which which was released by the conference on Wednesday morning. Fresno State is coming off a year in which it finished eighth in league play with a 7-10 record...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs back home to host Colorado State & Wyoming
Oct. 13, 2022 • 6 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Oct. 15, 2022 • 1 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Watch: Mountain West Network. Live: Live...
gobulldogs.com
Sutherland shoots 5-under on opening day of Wolf Pack Classic
RENO, Nev. – Suspended due to darkness, two of Fresno State's golfers were unable to finish the second of two rounds on the first day of the Wolf Pack Classic on Monday at Hidden Valley Country Club. Matthew Sutherland posted the top score for the Bulldogs, shooting 5-under par through 35 holes.
Comments / 0