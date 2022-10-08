Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament raises more than $60K to support school programs
The 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K walk/run and new futsal tournament is expected to raise more than $60,000 for programs supporting students, families and educators, according to event sponsor the Foundation for Edmonds School District. Last week, more than 1,100 students, teachers, and families walked, ran, rolled, or kicked their...
mltnews.com
Vendor registration open for MTHS holiday bazaar Dec. 11
Vendors are invited to participate in the annual Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find the vendor registration form here.
Here’s why 500 gathered Saturday at Bellingham City Hall
“This is not about caring for women and girls. This is about controlling them,” said Bellingham City Council Member Kristina Michele Martens, quoting the poet Amanda Gorman.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom Conservation District seeking new fee on property owners
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom Conservation District is asking for a fee on property owners to help fund its operations. The County Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its meeting on October 25th. The $5 fee on most properties in the county would help the...
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
Chronicle
Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute
On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
Severe weather shelter activated in Seattle in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Putting a wedge in your day
I’ve been going to Double DD Meats for over 20 years, and this wheel of cheese has always been there to greet me. You might say he’s a gouda guy for always showing up to work. I’m not sure if it’s a he or she. Excuse me for...
cascadiadaily.com
State candidates confront Whatcom's crime problem
Calls to “defund the police” after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops have faded, as Bellingham and Whatcom County confront a property-crime wave and flagrant drug use on city streets. Candidates for the state Legislature from Whatcom County blame the crime surge on multiple factors:...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
mltnews.com
Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club
Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows Murray outpacing Smiley ahead of election
With less than a month to go before election day, a new KOMO News/Strategies 360 poll shows incumbent Democrat Sen. Patty Murray with a 12-point lead over her Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. The poll asked respondents ‘if the election were held today, who would you vote for?’. 52% of...
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
mltnews.com
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools
“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday-Saturday. 3:30-7:30 p.m.
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
This Washington City Is One Of The Most Stressful Places For Drivers
HiRoad dug through data to find out which cities have the most stressed out drivers.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
