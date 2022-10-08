ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snohomish, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Snohomish County, WA
Business
Chronicle

Washington Farmer's Killing of Elk Sets Off Legal Dispute

On Jan. 8, 2020, Sedro-Woolley farmer James Blaine Hayton shot and killed an elk calf on his property. He told officers with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife he had a Constitutional right to protect his property, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County District Court.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults#Economic Alliance#Lynnwood#Ballard Food Bank
mltnews.com

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Putting a wedge in your day

I’ve been going to Double DD Meats for over 20 years, and this wheel of cheese has always been there to greet me. You might say he’s a gouda guy for always showing up to work. I’m not sure if it’s a he or she. Excuse me for...
cascadiadaily.com

State candidates confront Whatcom's crime problem

Calls to “defund the police” after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops have faded, as Bellingham and Whatcom County confront a property-crime wave and flagrant drug use on city streets. Candidates for the state Legislature from Whatcom County blame the crime surge on multiple factors:...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club

Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
AARP
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy