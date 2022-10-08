ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhcpP_0iRomiiQ00

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S–Canadian border crossing.

Calvin Bautista, 36, is accused of bringing the hidden snakes on a bus that crossed into northern New York on July 15, 2018. Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by federal regulations listing them as “injurious to human beings.”

Bautista, of Queens, was arraigned Tuesday in Albany on the federal smuggling charge and released pending trial, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman.

An email seeking comment was sent to Bautista’s lawyer.

The charge carries the potential for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine as high as $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.

The Burmese python, one of the world’s largest snakes, is considered a vulnerable species in its native Asia and is invasive in Florida, where it threatens native animals.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Prosecutor And Judge In G-Dep 1993 Murder Case Now Want Him Freed

Twelve years ago, former Bad Boy Records signee Trevell “G-Dep” Coleman walked into a NYPD precinct to confess to a murder he allegedly committed in October 1993. Detectives doing their due diligence, matched up the story by Dep to an unsolved homicide. Ultimately, Coleman was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, but now the prosecutor in the case has asked for the “Special Delivery” rapper to be released from prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Queens, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
WNYT

Sheriff: Man who drove without license had ID suspended 28 times

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is sharing his frustration after a man from East Greenbush was arrested, accused of driving without a license at least 28 times. Sheriff’s deputies pulled the man over Sunday in Pine Hills and found his non-driver identification card had been suspended dozens of times.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Pythons#Pants#Snake#Burmese#Canadian
Shore News Network

17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male subject 14 murder after being caught trying to jump a turnstile at a Brooklyn subway station. Xavier Lowe, a Bronx resident, was wanted for a deadly September gunpoint robbery-murder in the Bronx. Police said Lowe was captured after trying to hop a turnstile at the Grant Avenue subway station on Friday around 6:11 p.m. After his arrest, New York City Police Department connected him with the September 24th murder. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and robbery. According to a police spokesperson, he The post 17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Python
iheart.com

Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges

An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Traffic sting leads to drug bust in Albany

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is working to crackdown on stolen cars, fake license plates and fake inspection stickers. In all, six people were arrested for a number of reasons. That includes Mark Castiglione. The sheriff’s department says the 30-year-old man was driving with a suspended driver’s license....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy