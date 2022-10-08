Read full article on original website
Related
wakoradio.com
LADY BASKETBALL BRAVES SWEEP
In a Lawrence County junior high girls basketball battle Tuesday night in Lawrenceville, the Parkview Lady Braves won both games against the visiting Red Hill Miss Salukis at Parkview Gym. The 7th grade won 35-5 with Reagan Ivers scoring 12 points and the 8th grade won 37-6 with two in double figures-Molly Hughes with 12 points and Ava Cessna with 11. The Lady Braves next see action Thursday on the road at Oblong.
Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for Chances and Services for Youth. They spent weeks practicing […]
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
wakoradio.com
SALUKIS RALLY TO WIN THRILLER AT CASEY
The Red Hill Salukis are now firmly playoff eligible in 2022. That after they rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit at Sinclair-Vidoni Field Saturday night and beat the Casey-Westfield Warriors 27-26. Jacob Powden ran for a TD and added the two point conversion with just over 2 minutes to play in the fourth quarter to give the Dawgs the lead and the defense held Casey on downs to cement the win. The Salukis have now won 5 games in a row and are 6-1 overall with 2 games remaining in the regular season. They return home Friday and will host the Lawrenceville Indians at Red Hill Junior/Senior High School football field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wakoradio.com
LAWRENCE CO 5/6 INDIANS WIN TITLE
The Lawrence County 5/6th grade Football Indians are 2022 Wabash Valley Youth Football League champions. They won the title Sunday at Casey with a 34-12 win over Newton. The squad jumped out to a 6-0 after 1 quarter, 20-0 at the half and 26-6 after three quarters enroute to the victory. Matthew Ramirez ran for three TDS, passed for another and also ran back an interception for a score in the win.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
Indiana ‘Parody Principal’ Returns with Green Day Parody Celebrating Fall Break [WATCH]
One of the most unique principals you'll ever see is Evansville Christian School principal, Mike Allen, a.k.a. "The Parody Principal." While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page and his personal YouTube channel over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week to officially send his students and faculty off to Fall Break.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
"It's definitely going to be weird without him" Eastern Greene football remembers teammate, who was killed in a crash Sunday morning
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who was killed in a crash Sunday. It was an emotional morning on the football field at Eastern Greene High School as the team and community came together to honor a teammate whose life was taken far too soon.
New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
wrul.com
Corn Day 2022 Recap
Another Corn Day is in the books. The temperatures and weather largely cooperated and even a lack of rides couldn’t dampen the spirits of young’uns as Kiwanis Club president Larissa Hays worked to create an abundance of kid centered fun throughout the festival. From adding several large inflatables to a magic show and even a foam party, children’s laughter was abundant throughout Carmi’s largest event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
Paul A. Miller, 55
Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
WTHI
"We want parents to feel comfortable" Linton-Stockton schools to get new safety upgrades, here's what they are
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is getting new safety upgrades. The school resource officer says the upgrades will do more than just make his job more convenient. Between the morning and afternoon bells, Linton school resource officer Joshua Goodman is locked in on keeping your students safe.
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Fire Prevention Parade takes place in Vigo Co.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds lined the streets of National Ave. in West Terre Haute for the annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday. This was the 48th year of the event. The goal of the event is to bring the community together while educating about fire awareness as cold weather begins to set […]
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
Herald & Review
A local pony takes a trip to an Ashmore bar
ASHMORE — A pony walks into a bar …. But this one didn’t have much to say. Sonny, a 9-year-old Shetland pony, found his way to a watering hole in Ashmore, aptly named Down the Street. The well-mannered pony spent his time just horsing around until the bar patrons and management contacted the Coles County Animal Shelter to find out who he belonged to.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
Comments / 0