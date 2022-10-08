Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
ewrestlingnews.com
North American Title Ladder Match Set For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
A NXT North American Title Ladder Match has been announced for Halloween Havoc. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom in their third and final Best of Three series. They were tied 1-1 heading into the contest. With the win, Frazer has qualified for the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT as Alba Fyre is slated to wrestle Jacy Jayne. You can check out the official announcement below:. “Alba Fyre sets sights on Jacy Jayne in Toxic Attraction path of destruction. There’s nowhere for Toxic Attraction to hide...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Michelle McCool Shares Funny Tortilla Challenge Video With The Undertaker
Michelle McCool, a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion, made a name for herself as one of the top female WWE Superstars during her time. She is also married to The Undertaker. The Undertaker is enjoying retirement life and is showing fans who he really is after years...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Notes On Ronda Rousey, Brawling Brutes’ Internal WWE Roster Statuses
We have some updates to pass along regarding Ronda Rousey and The Brawling Brutes’ official statuses on the WWE roster. Pwinsider is reporting that Rousey is officially listed as a heel, which has been teased on WWE TV for some time now. As for the Brawling Brutes, the trio...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/12/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Dynamite, which you can see below:. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson. Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn. Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Talks Performing In Canada For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with NOW Toronto about performing in Canada for AEW Dynamite this week. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson on this week’s show in Toronto. Despite being billed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Y2J isn’t worried about receiving cheers over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
NFL・
ewrestlingnews.com
Daniel Cormier Not Closing Door On Potential WWE Future, Brock Lesnar Match
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the referee for the Fight Pit main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Riddle went over when he tapped out Rollins while having him in a submission hold. In an interview with the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Three Independent Wrestlers Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Three independent wrestlers are booked for tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Toronto. As of this writing, there is no word on if they will appear on Dynamite, Rampage or Dark: Elevation. According to a report from Fightful, Tiktok and social media influencers the Voros Twins will be at...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Brother Of Mandy Rose Passes Away, She Thanks Everyone For The Support
Mandy Rose recently took to her Instagram Stories to confirm the passing of her brother Richard Saccomanno. She went on to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time. She wrote,. “I just wanted to thank everyone who paid their respects for my brother. The last few days weren’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Discusses His Backstage Issues With Seth Rollins, More
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle commented on his personal issues with Seth Rollins, adding personal elements to their feud, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On moving beyond his personal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Discusses How Bray Wyatt Could Gain Success By Emulating The Undertaker
During the latest edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on what he’s enjoyed from Wyatt’s elements recently, how Wyatt could gain success by emulating The Undertaker’s approach, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
The First Matches Official For Wrestle Kingdom 17
During a press conference that took place earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced several new title matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17. As we reported yesterday here on eWn, Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On How To Handle Backstage Conflict
During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on how to deal with interpersonal tensions, how talent can make the backstage area a safer and healthier environment, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how to deal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE RAW, Attacks Bobby Lashley
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar returned and confronted Bobby Lashley. Lesnar attacked Lashley, hitting him with a few F5s and a German Suplex. He then locked in a Kimura Lock before leaving. Following the commercial break, Seth Rollins came out and taunted a beaten down Lashley...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Addresses Potential WWE Return
Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, spent 14 years with WWE and is willing to answer the phone if Triple H called him because he still thinks about winning the WWE Championship. Cardona won the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship during his time with the company...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Comments On His Current Relationship With Cody Rhodes
Although Cody Rhodes isn’t in AEW anymore as he decided to return to WWE, it hasn’t stopped current AEW wrestler MJF from reaching out to someone he refers to as his ‘best friend.’. They were aligned in the early days of AEW before MJF turned on his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Says Sammy Guevara Needs To Keep Everyone Out Of His Business
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Sammy Guevara’s future in the wrestling business, the star qualities of Guevara, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Guevara’s future: “I...
Comments / 0