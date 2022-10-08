Scorpions put on a great rock n' roll show last night. Amazingly, the Scorpions first album came out in 1972 and the band still remains a huge draw by fans and is still a force in concert. The band is currently touring in support of their newest and 19th release, Rock Believer. The show would numerous new songs live including "Gas In the Tank", "Rock Believer" and "Peacemaker". The Scorpions have been a positive voice in world politics with songs like "Wind of Change" and with this recent tour doctored some of the song's lyrics to pay respects to Ukraine. The Scorpions remain one of classic rock's most respected and favorite bands by rock fans. With fan favorite songs like "Big City Nights", "No One Like You" and their classic "Rock You Like A Hurricane", this is a band that still brings it live. Big staging, big sound and still a badass rock band live.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO