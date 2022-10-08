Read full article on original website
gozags.com
Gonzaga Hosts Pacific Saturday Night
Gonzaga (7-2-3, 2-0-1 WCC) vs. Pacific (5-1-8, 0-1-2 WCC) SATURDAY, OCT. 15 | 7 P.M. | LUGER FIELD | SPOKANE. - Pacific is having one of its best seasons in program history. The Tigers were unbeaten through their first 11 games, which was their non-conference slate. - Pacific's lone loss...
gozags.com
Stocker Ties for Sixth in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gonzaga men's golfer Zach Stocker played a consistent 54 holes at the Oregon State Invitational and tied for sixth at Trysting Tree Golf Course Tuesday. Stocker opened the tournament with a 72 (+1), before carding a 70 (-1) in the second round and finishing with a 71 (E) in the final round. The senior was even-par (213) in the event. His third round featured four birdies and 10 pars. He was even-par on the course's Par-4 holes and three-under on the Par-5 holes over the three rounds. After second round play was suspended Monday due to darkness, Stocker finished his second round on Day 2 with three birdies and 12 pars.
KHQ Right Now
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
Brother of Oregon State basketball player shot and killed in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Flowers and candles sit at the corner of Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street in downtown Portland. They are all that is left from a candlelight vigil honoring Jonathan Dunbar, a beloved father, brother and son. "He was a goofy guy," said Bendu Yeaney, Dunbar's sister....
Golf.com
2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven
It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
Oregon breweries take 18 medals at prestigious GABF competition; Washington nabs 19
Oregon breweries won 18 medals and Washington breweries won 19 at Saturday’s awards ceremony at the Great American Beer Festival, the largest and most prestigious beer competition in the United States. Seven golds, seven silvers and four bronzes came home with Oregon’s breweries after the three-day festival, held Oct....
Rasir Bolton honored at Kraziness in the Kennel for his work in the community
SPOKANE, Wash — Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton was honored by the City of Spokane for the work he’s done in the local community. The guard was acknowledged by Mayor Nadine Woodward at Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel. “I had no idea they were going to do it, but it was definitely a great honor and I appreciate it,” Bolton said....
cascadebusnews.com
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
Channel 6000
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
Brrrring it on: Winter forecast conference set for Oct. 22.
The 30th annual event hosted by the President Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society will be held at OMSI.Anyone wondering what winter will bring should attend the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast Conference started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at OMSI. Presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the event It is free and open to the public. It brings forecasters from throughout the Pacific Northwest together to predict the upcoming winter. Returning ones review their previous forecasts, sometimes to their chagrin. This is expected to be a rare third consecutive La Nina...
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
oregonmusicnews.com
Scorpions at the Moda Center on 10/09/22 // PHOTOS and REVIEW
Scorpions put on a great rock n' roll show last night. Amazingly, the Scorpions first album came out in 1972 and the band still remains a huge draw by fans and is still a force in concert. The band is currently touring in support of their newest and 19th release, Rock Believer. The show would numerous new songs live including "Gas In the Tank", "Rock Believer" and "Peacemaker". The Scorpions have been a positive voice in world politics with songs like "Wind of Change" and with this recent tour doctored some of the song's lyrics to pay respects to Ukraine. The Scorpions remain one of classic rock's most respected and favorite bands by rock fans. With fan favorite songs like "Big City Nights", "No One Like You" and their classic "Rock You Like A Hurricane", this is a band that still brings it live. Big staging, big sound and still a badass rock band live.
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
The Portland Mercury
Scaredy Cat Ghosty Boys
You’re all over the place- haunting the streets of Portland. It’s weird. It’s creepy. You’re only abandoning yourself when you do this uncertain insecure hiding bullshit. Just look at yourself half assing your way through life- one day it’ll catch up to you and you’ll wonder why you couldn’t just love what was in front of you when you had the chance. And one day I’ll really digest the fact that your little aloof game is just not that interesting anymore - I’ll stop seeing you because you’re see through, you’re hollow, you’re ghosty.
