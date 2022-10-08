Read full article on original website
Volleyball Travels to Tech for Midweek OVC Action
SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's volleyball team will look to carry over momentum from a weekend sweep over Tennessee State into a midweek matchup at Tennessee Tech. The Eagles and Golden Eagles will serve it up at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The...
Hensley Claims Top-10 Finish as Women's Golf Finishes Sixth at Edisto Island
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Backed by a pair of strong performances, Morehead State women's golf finished sixth at the Edisto Island Invitational. The team carded rounds of 296-292-298—886 throughout the three-day event. Olivia Hensley led the Eagles after fashioning rounds of 74-70-71—215, finishing sixth overall. Hensley also...
Bessler Honored With OVC Setter of the Week Accolade
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- For the 12th time in her career and second time this season, Morehead State's Bridget Bessler has been honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week. Her award marks the 153rd all-time weekly honor from the OVC for the program and fourth this year. Bessler's...
Piazza Notches Top-5 Finish as Men's Golf Wraps Up at Xavier Invitational
RESULTS (PDF) MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Nolan Piazza fired a third round 70 to propel himself to his second career top-5 finish as men's golf wrapped up at the Xavier Invitational Tuesday. The Eagles carded rounds of 310-300-306—916 throughout the two-day event. Piazza led the team with...
