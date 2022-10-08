You'd think that by now most of the world's photographs would be digitized and saved on PCs, phones, tablets, thumb drives, and cloud sites. But the continued popularity of photo scanners like our Best of the Year 2018 winner, the Epson FastFoto FF-680W, suggests otherwise. Canon has a new competitor to the FastFoto with the ImageFormula RS40 Photo and Document Scanner ($479), an update to the ImageFormula R40 we reviewed in early 2020. Both the RS40 and FF-680W double as sheetfed document scanners, meaning they can serve a home-based business when not processing family snapshots. The Epson is more expensive but faster and more robust, so the ImageFormula doesn't take its place as our Editors' Choice award winner, but it may appeal to you nonetheless.

