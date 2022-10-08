Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Canon ImageFormula RS40 Photo and Document Scanner Review
You'd think that by now most of the world's photographs would be digitized and saved on PCs, phones, tablets, thumb drives, and cloud sites. But the continued popularity of photo scanners like our Best of the Year 2018 winner, the Epson FastFoto FF-680W, suggests otherwise. Canon has a new competitor to the FastFoto with the ImageFormula RS40 Photo and Document Scanner ($479), an update to the ImageFormula R40 we reviewed in early 2020. Both the RS40 and FF-680W double as sheetfed document scanners, meaning they can serve a home-based business when not processing family snapshots. The Epson is more expensive but faster and more robust, so the ImageFormula doesn't take its place as our Editors' Choice award winner, but it may appeal to you nonetheless.
PC Magazine
Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 40% on These Top-Rated Razer Gaming Headsets
Calling all gamers: Razer's Blackshark V2(Opens in a new window), V2 Pro(Opens in a new window), and Barracuda X(Opens in a new window) headsets are top-rated picks that offer strong audio and mic performance with a comfortable fit, and, during the Prime Early Access Days, a discounted price tag. Blackshark...
PC Magazine
Overhaul Your Workstation With a Discounted Acer Aspire Desktop
There's no time like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale to treat yourself to a new desktop computer like the Acer Aspire TC-1760-UA92(Opens in a new window), available now for 16% off the list price. Upgrade your workstation with this lightweight machine, which comes with Windows 11 Home. To complete the...
PC Magazine
Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals
No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse
The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
PC Magazine
Google Pixel 7 Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 50MP, 12MP; 10.8MP. For $599, Google's Pixel 7 sits comfortably between the $449 Pixel 6a and the $899 Pixel 7 Pro in the company's lineup, which is the sweet spot in the budgets of many smartphone shoppers—and that just so happens to make it one of the most feature-rich, affordable phones on the market. The Pixel 7 easily outclasses most similarly priced handsets, and brings some real heat to Samsung's $799 Galaxy S22, with standout performance and camera quality for the price. Though its low-key external design refresh and minor spec bump may seem a bit incremental year over year, you simply won't find a better Android phone for $600, making the Pixel 7 our Editors' Choice winner for affordable flagships.
NFL・
PC Magazine
Nikon Z fc Review
The Nikon Z fc ($959.95, body only) is, without a doubt, one of the most fashionable cameras at the affordable end of the market, with a retro-styled exterior that looks like something from a Shutterbug magazine ad for a '70s-era film camera. Despite these analog inspirations, the Z fc sports a DX (APS-C) digital sensor and works with mirrorless Nikkor Z lenses. It's a good pick for creators who particularly like its aesthetics or prefer small primes for landscape and documentary work, but it doesn't handle big lenses and fast-moving subjects very well. If you need a more versatile interchangeable-lens camera (ILC) but don't want to give up the nostalgic design touches, the Fujifilm X-T30 II ($899.95) is our Editors' Choice winner in this price range.
PC Magazine
Amazon Kindle (2022 Release) Review
The Kindle is Amazon's most affordable , and the 2022 model is a strong upgrade over the 2019 version thanks to its much sharper screen, additional storage, and longer battery life. Starting at $99.99, the standard Kindle is $40 less than the Paperwhite, and this latest refresh brings the two closer to parity than ever. Ultimately, the Paperwhite remains our top recommendation and Editors' Choice winner, but the base Kindle is a good alternative if you don't need the Paperwhite's waterproof build or adjustable color temperature for its front light.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC Magazine
Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale: Save on Sony OLED TVs, Apple Watch, Roomba, More
Amazon isn’t the only merchant offering deep discounts these next two days. You may have heard that Amazon is holding another Prime Day event on Tuesday and Wednesday. Naturally, this means other retailers are holding their own sales so as to not miss out on any sweet, sweet revenue.
PC Magazine
Convert All Types of Documents for 70% Off
Anyone who deals with PDFs on even an irregular basis knows the pain of the Portable Document Format. But software like PDF Converter Pro aims to ease the struggle by allowing users to make adjustments on the fly. And a lifetime license is available now for 70% off the MSRP.
PC Magazine
The 10 Most Popular Amazon Prime Early Access Deals to Grab Now
PCMag readers are snapping up some great deals during Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale shopping event. But if you're feeling overwhelmed and need some guidance, check out the 10 most popular deals our eagle-eyed audience purchased this week. 1. Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL R101AE. The whole idea of...
NFL・
PC Magazine
Save 45% on Google's Sleep-Tracking Nest Hub Smart Display
Bring your home into the 21st century with Google's Nest Hub smart display—on sale now from Walmart for $45 off(Opens in a new window) the list price. The second-generation device boasts a 7-inch screen, machine learning, gesture controls, and Google Assistant voice aid, all available in four colors: light gray, dark gray, light blue, dusty pink.
PC Magazine
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022) Review
Just as its affordable IdeaPad consumer notebooks fill a niche below its business ThinkPads, Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming budget gaming laptops are for buyers who can't afford one of the company's premium gaming rigs, like the Editors' Choice award-winning Legion 7 Gen 7. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is certainly affordable—$884 at Walmart—and an AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor (CPU) and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics processor (GPU) give it passable 1080p performance. Unfortunately, its scant storage, dim display, and flimsy keyboard scream "economy model," landing the Gaming 3 below PCMag budget favorites, like the under-$1,000 Acer Nitro 5 and just-over-$1,000 MSI Katana GF66.
PC Magazine
AI Image Creator DALL-E 2 Comes to Microsoft Software, Including Bing
DALL-E 2, an AI program that can create stunning images from a mere text input, is coming to Microsoft products, including the Bing search engine. The company is adding DALL-E 2 access to streamline digital art creation for consumers who lack the skills to produce professional and unique images. With...
PC Magazine
Save $60 on a Base-Model Apple iPad
Somewhere between a laptop and a smartphone lies the humble tablet—portable, user-friendly, and amenable to add-on accessories. And while there are plenty of models to choose from, Apple's 2021 base iPad delivers strong performance at a palatable price—made even more appetizing by Amazon's almost-20% discount(Opens in a new window) during the Prime Early Access Sale.
PC Magazine
PC Makers Continue to Struggle on Falling Demand, Except for Apple
Tough times persist for the PC market, which saw shipments fall 15% year over year in the third quarter, according to research firm IDC. During the July to September period, total PC shipments came in at 74.3 million units, down from 87.3 million units from a year ago. Since then, the economic downturn, inflation and plummeting demand for Chromebooks has sapped momentum for the PC market.
PC Magazine
Prime Day Deal: Save Up to 59% on Amazon's Echo Show Smart Displays
If you’ve been holding out for a screen you can interact with via your voice, Amazon’s entire line is priced to go, in particular the 5-inch model at 59% off. Talking to your speakers and getting a reaction is the norm in many households thanks to devices from Apple, Google, and especially Amazon. Of course, with the big Prime Early Access Sale, there are discounts on Amazon’s entire line of Echo devices. In particular the Echo Shows, the smart displays that can do much more than talk. They have plenty to show (get it?).
PC Magazine
Forget Your Passwords: Save Up to 33% With NordPass Premium for $1.99/Mo
How many times over the last few months have you found clicking that “Forgot Your Password” link in frustration? How much time have you lost trying to find the right password for the right account, and how often do you wish you had a safe, reliable way to manage all of your passwords(Opens in a new window) across all your browsers, devices, and apps?
Renpho Portable Gun Massager is $180 off right now at Amazon—the sale ends tonight!
Before Amazon's October Prime Day ends, grab the Renpho Portable Gun Massager to ease tired muscles.
PC Magazine
Amazon Delays Project Kuiper Prototype Launch From Q4 to Q1 2023
A prototype launch for Amazon’s satellite internet service Project Kuiper is getting pushed back from Q4 to next year’s Q1. The company originally intended to launch the prototype satellites, Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat-2, during the fourth quarter by sending them onboard an RS-1 Rocket from ABL Space Systems. But on Wednesday, Amazon announced it’s actually going to deploy the prototypes through a new launch provider, United Launch Alliance (ULA).
Comments / 0