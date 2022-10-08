ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Ferraris And More Trashed By Hurricane Ian

We can’t imagine how it would feel to own these rides…. As people are going back to communities hid hardest by Hurricane Ian, photos of the damage are starting to pour in. That means we’re seeing all the collectible cars which were trashed by the storm, like a couple of Ferraris and some other rides in Naples, Florida. The photos, which were shared with Naples Daily News by a resident, show that a residential garage is hardly ample protection against a Cat 4 hurricane.
NAPLES, FL
SPY

What To Consider Before Swapping to USB Outlets

Table of Contents What to Consider Before Installing USB Outlets USB Outlets Compatibility Proper Fit for USB Outlets Forward Thinking of Future USB Models Other Options: No Wiring Required With so many devices being powered or charged via USB connections, you might find yourself running out of available plugs or resorting to filling up the plugs with a multitude of charging adapters. One solution to this problem is to upgrade your wall outlets to a dual AC plus USB option or to install an all-USB wall outlet. Before you run off to grab your tools to make it happen, there are a few things you might want...
TECHNOLOGY
singletracks.com

Specialized ‘Made too Many” Bikes. Save up to $2,200 Thru Monday

Specialized is offering big discounts on select bikes today and tomorrow, including popular eMTBs and kids bikes. Plus, get free shipping on Jetts and Riprocks. Now is definitely a good time to be a bike buyer. Turbo Levo SL Comp. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL Comp is part of a...
BICYCLES
marinebusinessworld.com

North American MarineBusinessWorld news round-up - October 2022

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) announces that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of substantially all the assets related to the powersports business of Kongsberg Inc. in Shawinigan, Quebec, a subsidiary of Kongsberg Automotive ASA. OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition...
ECONOMY
marinebusinessworld.com

HD Hyundai's Avikus to host demonstrations of Autonomous Navigation Solutions at FLIBS 2022

Avikus, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup, announced today its plans to participate in the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), the world's largest in-water boat show, to be held October 26 - 30, 2022 in the yachting capital of the world. The company will introduce and showcase 'Neuboat', an autonomous phase-2 navigation solution for leisure boats leveraging the power of the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
marinebusinessworld.com

Back in Black and game-changing 100 percent carbon fibre Game Tower

A revolution in boat-building spawned by Australian ingenuity has burst onto the scene, unveiled to the strains of AC/DC's "Back in Black" at decibels loud enough to attract global interest. The perennial quest of building game boats to be light, fast and efficient has challenged designers for decades. Advances in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
InsideHook

To Get the World Excited About Electric Boats, E1 Offers a “Punch in the Face”

When you’re a young yacht designer and get an unexpected request to come up with “the most advanced boat ever built,” you rightly dive right in. “My ambition became to design something that was just really, really cool,” enthuses Sophi Horne, founder of SeaBird Technologies, who’s based in Oslo, Norway. “I just kept thinking, sleek and sexy, sleek and sexy. On the performance level we’ve delivered well, but if I felt I’d have to ask any photographer not to shoot it from a particular angle then I think I would have failed.”
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Field & Stream

Get Up to $400 Off Kayaks and Paddle Boards at Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you’ve been saving up for an inflatable stand up paddle board or a sleek new fishing kayak, now is the time to buy one. You can save on individual boards/kayaks, fishing kits, and more during the two-day Prime Early Access sale at Amazon. There are many great outdoor gear deals going on right now. Sale prices are only available to those with an Amazon Prime account, but a 30-day free trial is available.
SHOPPING
wpgxfox28.com

The Ultimate Guide to Fishing with a Charter Boat

Originally Posted On: http://carboncatcharters.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-fishing-with-a-charter-boat/. Were you aware that around 46 million people fish each year?. If you’re reading this for the first time, it’s likely that you’ve chosen to try charter fishing. Any angler will tell you that this is most likely the ideal method for wetting a line.
HOBBIES
saltwatersportsman.com

Tips for Safely Trailering a Big Boat

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Salt Water Sportsman email newsletter. Subscribe to Salt Water Sportsman magazine for $19 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The size of trailerable fishing boats has been creeping upward for decades. Fortunately, tow vehicles have added towing capacity and a host of technological aids to make towing easier and safer. Here’s what information you need to hit the road safely, no matter what you have in tow.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
rmef.org

Benelli Adds New Colored BE.S.T. Options to Lupo Bolt Action Rifle Series

January 2022, Accokeek, MD – Benelli USA set a new standard in bolt-action hunting rifles with the introduction of the all-new Lupo in 2020. This year, the company expands the award-winning Lupo line with six new colored BE.S.T. surface-treated models that bridge Lupo’s precision performance and technological innovation with contemporary styling.
MANUFACTURING
SPY

First Look: The New Smart Mini Soundbar from Bose Brings Larger-Than-Life Audio To Your Living Room

If you’ve never used a soundbar, you’re missing out. It might not seem like a relatively small, rectangular speaker could produce high-quality audio, but the proper soundbar can completely blow your mind. The downside is that so many of them are a little too large. Bose has made that a thing of the past with the Smart Soundbar 600, a smaller option that comes with tremendous audio features. The Smart Soundbar 600 is compatible with Dolby Atmos, Bose TrueSpace technology, and much more. It even has both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, which allows for hands-free control of any connected TV....
ELECTRONICS

