Table of Contents What to Consider Before Installing USB Outlets USB Outlets Compatibility Proper Fit for USB Outlets Forward Thinking of Future USB Models Other Options: No Wiring Required With so many devices being powered or charged via USB connections, you might find yourself running out of available plugs or resorting to filling up the plugs with a multitude of charging adapters. One solution to this problem is to upgrade your wall outlets to a dual AC plus USB option or to install an all-USB wall outlet. Before you run off to grab your tools to make it happen, there are a few things you might want...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO