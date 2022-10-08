Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
John Oliver puts Brookside PD, AL.com in spotlight during ‘Last Week Tonight’
John Oliver put Alabama back in the spotlight during his HBO show “Last Week Tonight,” this time even praising the work of this site’s journalists covering crime in the state. The HBO host spends the half-hour discussing crime reporting, focusing on the incentives driving the outlets that...
Big Boi will be the post-game performer for the 81st annual Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic has announced this year’s post-game performer: Big Boi. The Dungeon Family rapper and one half of Outkast will take the field for the post-game concert after the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets face off at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The 81st Magic...
Bham Now
K & J’s Elegant Pastries + 8 more Birmingham openings that you need to check out
Birmingham, it’s a new week and there are so many new businesses to check out in town. From mouthwatering food to your next rockin’ party, we have nine brand-new Birmingham openings or coming soon businesses that we’re excited about. Keep reading to check them out!. 1. Boho...
CBS42.com
WATCH: How to spice up your fall charcuterie board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Charcuterie boards have taken social media by storm in recent years. No matter the occasion, platters of artisanal cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts and spreads have become a staple at gatherings small and large. Petal & Platter, a local charcuterie business owned by Jessica Snead, makes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot owners selling restaurant after 25 years: ‘This is a young person’s game’
The owners of Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot will retire and look to sell the restaurant after part of three decades in the Inverness shopping center in Birmingham. “After some long talks, soul-searching, and consideration..Robert and I have decided to retire from the restaurant business,” co-owner Lulu Regard posted on Facebook.
Bham Now
Free Alabama Symphony Orchestra Tickets now available at 7 Birmingham-area libraries
The word’s in that Birmingham libraries are offering more than books. If you love classical music or just want to experience something new, check out Alabama Symphony Orchestra‘s (ASO) performances at libraries in The Magic City. Read on to see how you can score free tickets for ASO concerts.
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Hoover (AL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Hoover, AL? You are in the right place!. Hoover is the sixth largest city in Alabama, one of the 48th states in the United States. It is also the largest suburban town in the state, incorporated in 1967. Hoover...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County sure is savory
I recently went to the Taste of Shelby County held in the Inverness Country Club and I was enamored at all the delicious foods and beverages presented to me. If there is one thing I feel like Shelby County should be known for, it’s really good food. In my family, food is a love language. With an Italian father who has been the chef in my life for the past two decades (almost two and a half now, I am getting old) I spent my childhood smelling the sweet aromas of the kitchen.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin in Amsterdam For Global Summit on Urban Challenges
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined a global gathering of mayors, urban innovators, business leaders, and artists this week to address solutions to pressing urban challenges, including pandemic recovery, migration, global conflict, and extreme heat. The summit, held in Amsterdam, was put together by Bloomberg CityLab, the global cities summit organized...
Cullman Comes Out event peaceful, despite online backlash
CULLMAN, Ala. – The LGBTQ pride event Cullman Comes Out was held Saturday at Depot Park. In the weeks leading up to and the days following the event, community response has varied from enthusiastic support to critical backlash. Despite a barrage of negativity on social media, including private posts by a Wallace State Community College instructor that led to her being placed on administrative leave, there were no arguments or pop-up protests at the park on Saturday. Organizer Gilly Shine, who creates content online as the “Sunshine Wizard,” said he was not concerned about any disagreements arising at the event, saying, “Most...
wbrc.com
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ”I am not surprised at all the billing department is the way it is now.”. Those are the words of a former Birmingham Water Works employee we’ll call “Ann” to protect her anonymity. Ann was one of three billing department employees fired last December and accused of falsifying meter readings: a charge she denies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
styleblueprint.com
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items
The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
K&J’s Elegant Pastries announces Hoover location
Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
Bham Now
Tributary Rise just had a big grand opening, complete with pool, gym + more [PHOTOS]
Members of the Vestavia Hills Chambers of Commerce and others came out Wednesday evening, October 5, for the grand opening of Tributary Rise, Phase II. If Tributary Rise sounds familiar, you may have seen the big sign on 280, just across from The Summit, or you may have seen this story about the new apartment complex on the site of the old AT&T Operations Center. Either way, we went to check it out—here’s what we discovered.
1 dead in collision between car and 18-wheeler on I-59 northbound in Birmingham
A collision between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham left one person dead. The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 near Dead Man’s Curve. It appears a vehicle crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
thecutoffnews.com
Randy and Christine Champion Presented October 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to on being chosen as the October 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
Comments / 0