Bessemer, AL

WATCH: How to spice up your fall charcuterie board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Charcuterie boards have taken social media by storm in recent years. No matter the occasion, platters of artisanal cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts and spreads have become a staple at gatherings small and large. Petal & Platter, a local charcuterie business owned by Jessica Snead, makes...
Bessemer, AL
Alabama Entertainment
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Hoover (AL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Hoover, AL? You are in the right place!. Hoover is the sixth largest city in Alabama, one of the 48th states in the United States. It is also the largest suburban town in the state, incorporated in 1967. Hoover...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby County sure is savory

I recently went to the Taste of Shelby County held in the Inverness Country Club and I was enamored at all the delicious foods and beverages presented to me. If there is one thing I feel like Shelby County should be known for, it’s really good food. In my family, food is a love language. With an Italian father who has been the chef in my life for the past two decades (almost two and a half now, I am getting old) I spent my childhood smelling the sweet aromas of the kitchen.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin in Amsterdam For Global Summit on Urban Challenges

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined a global gathering of mayors, urban innovators, business leaders, and artists this week to address solutions to pressing urban challenges, including pandemic recovery, migration, global conflict, and extreme heat. The summit, held in Amsterdam, was put together by Bloomberg CityLab, the global cities summit organized...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Cullman Comes Out event peaceful, despite online backlash

CULLMAN, Ala. – The LGBTQ pride event Cullman Comes Out was held Saturday at Depot Park. In the weeks leading up to and the days following the event, community response has varied from enthusiastic support to critical backlash.  Despite a barrage of negativity on social media, including private posts by a Wallace State Community College instructor that led to her being placed on administrative leave, there were no arguments or pop-up protests at the park on Saturday. Organizer Gilly Shine, who creates content online as the “Sunshine Wizard,” said he was not concerned about any disagreements arising at the event, saying, “Most...
CULLMAN, AL
1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
9 Must-Try Birmingham Fall Menu Items

The arrival of fall signals a shift from bright and crisp to warm and savory for Birmingham’s favorite menus. This season, silky butternut squash soup, unexpected festive cocktails, nostalgic casseroles, and, of course, some pumpkin delights round out our selection of must-try autumnal dishes. Here’s where to find the yummiest fall flavors in the Magic City!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
K&J’s Elegant Pastries announces Hoover location

Months after relocating their popular bakery and ice cream shop from Alabaster to Birmingham, the owners of K&J’s Elegant Pastries have announced they are opening a second location. Proprietor and executive pastry chef Kristal Bryant announced the news this week in a video on Instagram. “I’m super excited abut...
HOOVER, AL
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tributary Rise just had a big grand opening, complete with pool, gym + more [PHOTOS]

Members of the Vestavia Hills Chambers of Commerce and others came out Wednesday evening, October 5, for the grand opening of Tributary Rise, Phase II. If Tributary Rise sounds familiar, you may have seen the big sign on 280, just across from The Summit, or you may have seen this story about the new apartment complex on the site of the old AT&T Operations Center. Either way, we went to check it out—here’s what we discovered.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Randy and Christine Champion Presented October 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to on being chosen as the October 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL

