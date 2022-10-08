Read full article on original website
Joan Lunden to speak at Ribbon of Hope Luncheon
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) -- Dayton 24/7 Now Anchor Megan O'Rourke spoke to author, journalist and cancer survivor Joan Lunden ahead of her appearance as keynote speaker for the Ribbon of Hope Luncheon on Friday. Lunden is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker. She greeted viewers each...
Kettering Health Foundation exceeds $100 million in allocation funds
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A philanthropic milestone was reached by the Kettering Health Foundation earlier this month when they exceeded $100 million in gifts received and funds distributed. The Kettering Health Foundation was established in 1974 and serves as the financial backbone of the Kettering Health Main Campus, it raises...
Dayton Metro Library announces Pantry Partner locations with The Foodbank
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library has joined forces with The Foodbank to establish itself as a recognized Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Starting on Monday, October 17, Partner Pantries will be open at ten different DML branches, on a rotating monthly schedule. The ten branches include:...
First Financial Bank launches Dayton food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - First Financial Bank has joined the call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching local food drives at its financial centers in the Miami Valley. The food drives, which will be held from October 11-21, asks for nonperishable food items to be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours.
Governor DeWine visits Dayton, tours Esther Price and Greene County Career Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 10, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Miami Valley, touring the Esther Price Candies Company. "Last Friday was Manufacturers Day so Fran and I travelled around the state and thought we'd continue it one more day and end here in Dayton, with a company that's been known in Dayton for decades. I remember my grandmother always wanted Esther Price candy, and we love it, so we thought this would be a place to go and watch a little manufacturing of some great products you can eat," said Gov. DeWine.
Children's hospitals see an uptick in RSV cases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Flu season is ramping up. “It started in September, and usually this is a December, November, kind of situation, but we're starting to see some of that,” said Dr. David Roer, with the Pediatric Associates of Dayton. That’s not the only thing that arrived early...
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
Shopping center to welcome new bistro
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Area lovers of savory and sweet have reason to rejoice. A new restaurant is coming to the region. Taste of Belgium is coming to The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. The restaurant is moving into the space once occupied by Fuzzy’s Taco. “We...
Downtown Dayton restaurant relocating to city's most talked-about spot
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular downtown Dayton restaurant is relocating to what is viewed as the real hub of downtown. Plus, there are plans for the space it's leaving. Table 33 will move to The Arcade in the spring and owner Charlie Carroll has a new concept...
Squirrel causes thousands of power outages in Kettering
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- A power outage that briefly affected nearly 4,300 AES Ohio customers in Kettering on Tuesday evening is being attributed to a squirrel. The squirrel reportedly came in contact with power equipment, which is what caused these outages. Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES...
$3.5B Honda, LG EV battery plant coming to Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials announced a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Fayette County, pending government approval. The joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution is estimated to bring 2,200 jobs to Ohio. Honda also announced it will invest $700 million to transform its Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna plants to manufacture electric vehicles and parts.
Police investigating homicide in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police conducted a homicide investigation Tuesday. Police say they were called to Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue just after noon for a death. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed it was a homicide and the victim was stabbed to death. It's not known at this...
UPDATE: Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old Michael Mccauley has been cancelled
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Yellow Springs Police Department has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old Michael McCauley. McCauley is a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighs 185 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. At 12:30 p.m. on October 11, McCauley drove off in...
Kettering community continues to deal with mail theft
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering community is still dealing with mail theft. The most recent mail theft happened just this past weekend. We spoke with police and residents about how they're working to stop it from happening in the future. “If there's anything really important, we leave a note...
Former Butler County coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with student
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former coach at a local high school now admits she had sexual contact with a player on her team. Ashley Rison coached softball at New Miami High School. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual...
Rain is on the way! And we need it... See when
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Temperatures are sitting warmer this morning in the mid 40s. Eventually, we will warm up even more to the mid 70s. Sunshine sticks around most of the day before we see some clouds this evening as our next weather maker moves. This will bring rain chances for us tomorrow.
Rain and storms Wednesday; Cooler air returns
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Our morning starts super warm today with temps in the mid 50s and clouds around. Eventually, we see rain move in with our next weather maker - a cold front. Highs reach near the mid 70s today. Storms will move in after sunset tonight with a...
