Traffic enforcement grant awarded to Miami County Sheriff's Office
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office have once again been given a grant for traffic enforcement for the 2023 fiscal year. Ohio Traffic Safety Office is in charge of managing the funds. A total of $78,702.28 was awarded to the sheriff's office to be used only for overtime for additional traffic enforcement and some gasoline expenses, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.
Police: missing 12-year-old boy found safe, reunited with family
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The search for a missing 12-year-old boy ended Tuesday night, according to Huber Heights Police Department. According to a social media post by the department, Anthony Arnold Jr., was found safe and has been reunited with his family. ---Previous Coverage --- HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF)...
Police investigating homicide in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police conducted a homicide investigation Tuesday. Police say they were called to Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue just after noon for a death. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed it was a homicide and the victim was stabbed to death. It's not known at this...
UPDATE: Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old Michael Mccauley has been cancelled
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Yellow Springs Police Department has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old Michael McCauley. McCauley is a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighs 185 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. At 12:30 p.m. on October 11, McCauley drove off in...
Squirrel causes thousands of power outages in Kettering
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- A power outage that briefly affected nearly 4,300 AES Ohio customers in Kettering on Tuesday evening is being attributed to a squirrel. The squirrel reportedly came in contact with power equipment, which is what caused these outages. Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES...
Dayton Metro Library announces Pantry Partner locations with The Foodbank
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library has joined forces with The Foodbank to establish itself as a recognized Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Starting on Monday, October 17, Partner Pantries will be open at ten different DML branches, on a rotating monthly schedule. The ten branches include:...
Former Butler County coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with student
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former coach at a local high school now admits she had sexual contact with a player on her team. Ashley Rison coached softball at New Miami High School. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual...
Kettering community continues to deal with mail theft
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Kettering community is still dealing with mail theft. The most recent mail theft happened just this past weekend. We spoke with police and residents about how they're working to stop it from happening in the future. “If there's anything really important, we leave a note...
City of Beavercreek asking input on naming new park
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents are being asked on the name of a new park that will be built in the city of Beavercreek. The brand-new 148-acre park along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, will be the biggest park in the city, according to Beavercreek's Park, Recreation and Culture Division.
First Financial Bank launches Dayton food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - First Financial Bank has joined the call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching local food drives at its financial centers in the Miami Valley. The food drives, which will be held from October 11-21, asks for nonperishable food items to be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours.
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
Miami Valley Meals to host turkey giveaway for families in need Nov. 23
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Meals will host its third annual turkey takeaway event for those in need across the Miami Valley. The event will be presented by The Feast of Giving and will be held Wednesday, Nov 23. This community event has served more than 7,000 guests yearly since 2009.
Governor DeWine visits Dayton, tours Esther Price and Greene County Career Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 10, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Miami Valley, touring the Esther Price Candies Company. "Last Friday was Manufacturers Day so Fran and I travelled around the state and thought we'd continue it one more day and end here in Dayton, with a company that's been known in Dayton for decades. I remember my grandmother always wanted Esther Price candy, and we love it, so we thought this would be a place to go and watch a little manufacturing of some great products you can eat," said Gov. DeWine.
Children's hospitals see an uptick in RSV cases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Flu season is ramping up. “It started in September, and usually this is a December, November, kind of situation, but we're starting to see some of that,” said Dr. David Roer, with the Pediatric Associates of Dayton. That’s not the only thing that arrived early...
Downtown Dayton restaurant relocating to city's most talked-about spot
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular downtown Dayton restaurant is relocating to what is viewed as the real hub of downtown. Plus, there are plans for the space it's leaving. Table 33 will move to The Arcade in the spring and owner Charlie Carroll has a new concept...
Shopping center to welcome new bistro
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Area lovers of savory and sweet have reason to rejoice. A new restaurant is coming to the region. Taste of Belgium is coming to The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. The restaurant is moving into the space once occupied by Fuzzy’s Taco. “We...
Greater Dayton RTA providing free rides to polls on Election Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greater Dayton RTA will offer free rides across the entire system on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to ensure accessibility for everyone who wishes to exercise their right to vote in the national election. Both RTA's fixed-route and paratransit services are included in these complimentary rides.
Rain and storms Wednesday; Cooler air returns
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Our morning starts super warm today with temps in the mid 50s and clouds around. Eventually, we see rain move in with our next weather maker - a cold front. Highs reach near the mid 70s today. Storms will move in after sunset tonight with a...
2022 General Election: what you can expect on the ballot
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Starting on Wednesday, October 12, you can let your voice be heard as early voting begins. “Midterm elections are November 8, General Election,” said Jeff Rezabek, Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. In the U.S Senate, Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance...
Joan Lunden to speak at Ribbon of Hope Luncheon
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) -- Dayton 24/7 Now Anchor Megan O'Rourke spoke to author, journalist and cancer survivor Joan Lunden ahead of her appearance as keynote speaker for the Ribbon of Hope Luncheon on Friday. Lunden is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker. She greeted viewers each...
