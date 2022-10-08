Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Chipley junior racks up our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week honor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Junior running back and linebacker Khaiden Kennedy of Chipley is this week’s Player of the Week. Khaiden putting on a show as part of Chipley’s 33-28 win on the road Friday at Maclay. Kennedy ran the ball 32 times, a heavy load no doubt....
Chipley Bugle
Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl.
On Friday October the 7th, I had the pleasure of attending the 77th annual Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl. Upon arrival, I noticed the large crowds which lined the streets, and rodeo excitement filled the atmosphere. The weather was nothing less than perfect. There were vendors of different kinds, some selling fan favorite foods as well as other commodities like boutique attire and face painting for the children. The parade begins on North Wakusha St. right in front of the Piggly Wiggly, turns right on Veterans Boulevard and ends in front of Memorial Field.
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
wcsx.com
Boom Boom There Goes The Bonfire
It’s been a 50 year tradition at this Florida High School. Build a big homecoming bonfire for the students at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida – cook smores, hot dogs…have fun. This one thought – woah. A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy is seen...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces. Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town. To see who you may recognize or...
333-pound Grouper added to Destin Fishing Rodeo leaderboard
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fishing Rodeo staff said the Oct. 8-9 weekend was tremendous. The biggest catch over the weekend was a massive 333.8-pound Warsaw Grouper that was weighed in at the docks Sunday, Oct. 9. With one week of competition in the bag, here are the current leaderboard standings. Oct. 10 Standings: Division […]
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
Local hangout raises money for Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of a local establishment are doing what they can to assist the survivors of Hurricane Ian. The Salty Hobo in St. Andrews hosted a benefit Sunday to raise money and donations for those affected by the storm. But this wasn’t the original plan for the day. Monday marks four […]
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base
A black bear scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on Aug. 10, according to video recorded from a passing car. Panama City realtor Kevin Dalrymple recorded the bear’s athletic climb, its careful shimmying over the barbed wire, and its gallop into the woods beyond the fence.
mypanhandle.com
Moisture rises and rain will return
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools joins JUUL lawsuit over teen targeting claims
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is joining a national lawsuit against the e-cigarette company JUUL. Roughly 1,300 U.S. school districts, including more than a dozen in Florida, are taking part in the public nuisance lawsuit. The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.
Pirates invade Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park did not look how it usually does on Saturday. Pirates took over Panama city beach this weekend. The Pirate of the High Seas and Renaissance Festival began on Friday and on Saturday the evil pirates created some chaos. But, Panama City Beach would fool them once […]
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
wdhn.com
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare opens facility in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Bay County opened its first of many doors today. Hospital officials joined local dignitaries as they celebrated the ribbon-cutting of this primary care facility in Panama City Beach. They said this is the first step in a major expansion that includes a new hospital. Tallahassee […]
5 injured in Mid Bay Bridge head-on crash
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — 5 people are hurt after a head-on collision Sunday night on the Mid-Bay Bridge in Destin. Florida Highway Patrol said three cars were involved in the crash leaving the bridge shut down for hours. A 51-year-old Destin man driving north in a white Mercedes crossed into oncoming traffic just before 7:00 […]
wkgc.org
GCSC Hosting Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat: Open to Community
For Immediate Release/Community CalendarsOctober 10, 2022. CONTACT: Brittany Rock, Director of Marketing and Communications brock@gulfcoast.edu | (850) 872-3822. GCSC Hosting Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat: Open to Community. Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Student Government Association (SGA) is hosting a Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, October...
