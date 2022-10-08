On Friday October the 7th, I had the pleasure of attending the 77th annual Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl. Upon arrival, I noticed the large crowds which lined the streets, and rodeo excitement filled the atmosphere. The weather was nothing less than perfect. There were vendors of different kinds, some selling fan favorite foods as well as other commodities like boutique attire and face painting for the children. The parade begins on North Wakusha St. right in front of the Piggly Wiggly, turns right on Veterans Boulevard and ends in front of Memorial Field.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO