COLUMBIA — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer never addressed Kentucky coach Mark Stoops' comments at SEC Media Day with the team during preseason camp. When the Gamecocks were preparing to face the Wildcats last week though, he brought it back up. At SEC Media Day, Stoops called out the difference between changing the climate of a program vs. the culture, commenting that "you can ... dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses" but culture goes deeper...

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO