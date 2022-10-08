Read full article on original website
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO
Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES
No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
WAYNE SIMMONDS CALLS OUT TORONTO JOURNALIST, 'YOU'VE BEEN WARNED'
Earlier today, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons published an article asserting one of the worst takes of all-time, and -- shocker -- he got blown up over the internet for it. One of sports' media's most...er, polarizing...figures, Simmons knows just how to ruffle all of the feathers and does so with...
CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN
So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
CAM NEELY IS SICK AND TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT THE 2015 DRAFT
The 2015 Draft in Florida was historic for a bevy of reasons; Connor McDavid was selected first overall, the top prospects took a trip through the Florida Everglades, and Boston Bruins' GM Don Sweeney three straight first-round picks and did not select Mat Barzal, Kyle Connor, Thomas Chabot, or several others.
OILERS AHL AFFILIATE FIRE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY OFFENCES
It's been a dark day in the world of hockey on Sunday. Earlier, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of grooming and sexual abuse in a statement from an individual on Twitter who wanted to remain anonymous. He was then subsequently suspended by the Lightning until the NHL concludes their investigation.
CONNOR BEDARD THROWS HUGE REVERSE HIT, WHAT CAN'T THIS KID DO? (VIDEO)
Connor Bedard is the next great one, that is pretty much a certainty to this point. Bedard has torn up the WHL, scoring at rates only touched by names like Gretzky, Lemieux, Crosby, McDavid, etc. and proved that he can do it against older competition when he torched the most recent World Junior championship.
MIKA ZIBANEJAD SCORES GOAL OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE ON OPENING NIGHT (VIDEO)
Mika Zibanejad is becoming one of the deadliest players in the NHL shorthanded. He made the Bolts pay with an absolute pearl that even Andrei Vasilevskiy was helpless to stop.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN BELIEVES ONE TEAM STANDS OUT AS THE FAVORITE FOR PATRICK KANE
The Chicago Blackhawks released their final roster for the 2022-23 season, and -- surprise, surprise -- they assembled one of the worst rosters in my lifetime. With the 2023 NHL Draft featuring the prize of a lifetime in Connor Bedard, any GMs whose teams aren't vying for the Stanley Cup are racing to the bottom, and Kyle Davidson must have lead shoes or something.
MORE DETAILS SURFACE IN THE ARREST OF TRAINER EMPLOYED BY OILERS' AFFILIATE
On Sunday, it was reported that Chad Drown, a trainer with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, had been fired after being charged for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. Since the firing, more has been learned about the situation. According to Fox Sports reporter A.J....
CAREY PRICE HOPEFUL HE CAN RETURN TO THE NHL ONE DAY : THERE'S A LITTLE BIT OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS THERE
For a second consecutive season, the Montreal Canadiens will begin the year without Carey Price between the pipes. The 35-year-old continues to deal with lingering knee issues that have been problematic for him over the last year and a bit after pushing through the pain during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PHIL KESSEL TWO-HANDS KEMPE IN THE FACE, EARNS PENALTY (VIDEO)
You won't find a bigger Phil Kessel guy than me, you just won't. But you can't do that, Phil, I don't care how many games in a row you've played. Los Angeles would fail to score on the ensuing powerplay but would convert the opening goal when Gabe Vilardi — who scored five goals in ‘21-22 — picked Logan Thompson for the 1-0 lead.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS SIGN RFA DEFENCEMAN NIC HAGUE TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL
After holding out and not joining the team for training camp, restricted free agent defenceman Nic Hague has agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $6,882,450 ($2,294,150 AAV) with the Vegas Golden Knights. While in his hold out, Hague returned home and was skating with the Ontario Hockey League's...
TRIO OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 12TH
The waiver wire on Wednesday, October 12th featured a trio of players according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil, San Jose defenceman Scott Harrington and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie were all placed on waivers at 2 p.m. ET. Pospisil, 22, is set to play for...
ANTON STRALMAN TURNS PTO WITH BRUINS INTO CONTRACT
The Boston Bruins are signing defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year deal, worth $1 million, the highest yet for a professional tryout, per Pierre LeBrun. The Bruins' injuries have piled up to start the season, and they will need every quality contributor they can get. Stralman ought to provide decent coverage while Matt Grzelyck and Charlie McAvoy rest their ailments.
FOUR CANADIENS ROOKIES MAKE OPENING NIGHT ROSTER
The Montreal Canadiens have set their roster ahead of the 5 p.m. submission deadline and among those on there are four rookies, Juraj Slafkovksy, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Jordan Harris. All four players were brought into a meeting with management and the coaching staff and told together that they've...
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
MATT BARTKOWSKI RELEASED FROM PTO
The New York Rangers have released defenseman Matt Bartkowski from his professional tryout agreement. Bartkowski, 34, has played 256 NHL games and managed just 48 points as a defensive-defenseman. His playing peak came during his time with the Boston Bruins following the club's 2011 Stanley Cup championship, and he would never fully settle in anywhere once he left the organization in 2015.
SHARKS SEND PAIR OF TOP PROSPECTS DOWN TO AHL
The San Jose Sharks appear committed to their veteran bottom six, as two of their top prospects were sent down on Sunday. Forwards Thomas Bordeleau and William Eklund were sent down to the San Jose Barracuda, even after impressing during the preseason. Bordeleau and Eklund both had solid auditions last...
