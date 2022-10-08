ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?

BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
Celebs who were significantly better at Latin than at Ballroom?

I was just thinking about Hamza being given Latin again this week, when his best score was his week 1 Foxtrot, though it remains to be seen if he really is better at ballroom than at Latin. There seems to have been a number of celebrities over the years who...
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7

Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
NTA Awards thursday 13/10/22

Will you be watching the NTA awards this thursday and how many awards will ant and dec win. I will be doing my usual thing of recording it and trying to avoid spoilers (though I don't care that much!) and then zipping through it as quick as I can!. Posts:...
Anyone else been watching since the first series?

Out of interest, I have watched every series. I've missed a few shows but I've got myself organised now. I expect there are quite a few of us. I tuned in around Series 2. Seen bits of Series 1 on Youtube. Yep. From the start … and somehow or another...
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
EE - Clenshaw's First Mistake...

Bringing back Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and most likely putting him front, left and centre in the Vic and a likely reunion with Kat!. Why oh Why? Alfie is a tired, worn out character who offers nothing new and now we are about to witness Kat & Alfie Part 671!!!
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show

Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name

Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" by ending of the show

The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" when Jim Parsons decided that season 12 would be his last. A new book has revealed some previously unknown backstage drama that threatened to derail the beloved sitcom's final season. Titled The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series and written by Jessica Radloff, the book features the show's cast members detailing how they found out that the series was coming to a close.
EastEnders - Kat

I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
Big Bang Theory and Special stars team up for new movie

Jim Parsons and Ryan O’Connell are set to star in the upcoming film Just by Looking at Him. An adaption of O’Connell's novel of the same name, Just by Looking at Him will see the Special star make his directorial debut on the project as well as play the lead role of Elliot, a gay TV writer who has cerebral palsy.
Soap episodes entirely set on location

Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
Angela Lansbury Died

Angela Lansbury star of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has died at the age of 96. Loved “ Murder She Wrote” which get repeated quite a lot. Legend still feature on TVs RIP. Dame Angela Lansbury. I'm just about to buy...
