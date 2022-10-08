Read full article on original website
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
ESPN
Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over
The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
Moritz Seider is even better than Derek Lalonde expected
“He’s still young, there’s going to be some growth within his game, but man, he feels very, very special in what little I’ve seen so far.”
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
NBC Sports
Cam Neely frustrated by narrative surrounding Bruins' Don Sweeney
When the Boston Bruins gave general manager Don Sweeney a multi-year contract extension after firing head coach Bruce Cassidy, it thrust Sweeney's NHL Draft track record into the spotlight. Team president Cam Neely apparently heard that discussion, and he doesn't want to hear any more of it. Neely gave a...
markerzone.com
OILERS AHL AFFILIATE FIRE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY OFFENCES
It's been a dark day in the world of hockey on Sunday. Earlier, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of grooming and sexual abuse in a statement from an individual on Twitter who wanted to remain anonymous. He was then subsequently suspended by the Lightning until the NHL concludes their investigation.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tortorella says top prospect ‘deserves to be here’
Philadelphia will begin its 2022-2023 campaign on Thursday versus the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a preseason that ended with a 1-4-1 record, the Flyers have lingering questions surrounding what their final roster will look like on opening night. Training camp is the perfect opportunity for...
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES
No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
Former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers claims Boston let key pieces go too soon after 2008 title
When the Boston Celtics won Banner 17 in 2008 after Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined a roster that already had Paul Pierce, it seemed likely the Celtics would be back winning titles on the regular again. But injuries, bad luck, and now, according to former Boston head coach Doc Rivers, bad roster management prevented that from happening.
Yardbarker
Jets Sending Ville Heinola to the AHL is a Mistake
The Winnipeg Jets have begun finalizing their opening night roster. The roster will need to be finalized on Tuesday, and they will get in a few skates before their opening game on Friday against the New York Rangers. One decision they made on Monday was to send Ville Heinola down...
markerzone.com
ANTON STRALMAN TURNS PTO WITH BRUINS INTO CONTRACT
The Boston Bruins are signing defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year deal, worth $1 million, the highest yet for a professional tryout, per Pierre LeBrun. The Bruins' injuries have piled up to start the season, and they will need every quality contributor they can get. Stralman ought to provide decent coverage while Matt Grzelyck and Charlie McAvoy rest their ailments.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray to Start Season Opener Against Canadiens, Ilya Samsonov to Start Against Capitals on Thursday
Matt Murray will get the first chance to stake his claim for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net when the club opens their regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. “We really wanted Murray to get the first game and just get rolling,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe...
2nd-year defenseman Moritz Seider impressing Derek Lalonde
The Detroit Red Wings knew that they had a special player in young German defenseman Moritz Seider when they selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It was Steve Yzerman’s first selection as general manager of the team that he returned to in April of ’19, and so far, it’s proven to be one of the best selections in recent memory. Of course, new head coach Derek Lalonde had plenty of opportunities to see Seider in action as a former member of Detroit’s division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seider’s skills were plenty evident, but it’s a completely new experience being able to coach him, and going so far as to say he’s “better than expected”. “That’s the exact way to put it. You get an appreciation for a player playing against him and he was awesome whenever we played him,” Lalonde said on the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “But then when you get here, a little more athletic than I even thought, a little more skilled than I probably gave him credit for, but passion, man. He wants to be a player.” Embed from Getty Images.
Yardbarker
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
thecomeback.com
Detroit Lions make huge roster move at kicker
The Detroit Lions have not had a lot of luck at the placekicker position so far this season, missing several field goals and extra points over the past few weeks. Given those struggles, it looks like the Lions are making a roster move to help bolster that position. The team...
NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
The Hockey Writers
Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
