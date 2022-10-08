The Detroit Red Wings knew that they had a special player in young German defenseman Moritz Seider when they selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It was Steve Yzerman’s first selection as general manager of the team that he returned to in April of ’19, and so far, it’s proven to be one of the best selections in recent memory. Of course, new head coach Derek Lalonde had plenty of opportunities to see Seider in action as a former member of Detroit’s division rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Seider’s skills were plenty evident, but it’s a completely new experience being able to coach him, and going so far as to say he’s “better than expected”. “That’s the exact way to put it. You get an appreciation for a player playing against him and he was awesome whenever we played him,” Lalonde said on the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “But then when you get here, a little more athletic than I even thought, a little more skilled than I probably gave him credit for, but passion, man. He wants to be a player.” Embed from Getty Images.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO