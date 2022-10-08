Read full article on original website
Related
Utility work suspends water service in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented its first rebuttal to the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project. On Monday, coming out of an executive session to discuss legal matters around the report, BPUB shared a statement. In that, BPUB cited “some potential factual issues” with the city’s report. […]
Alamo to close portion of expressway this afternoon to reconstruct fatal scene
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location. At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as […]
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
KRGV
Update: Male suspect in custody, secure mode lifted at Harlingen schools
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. Harlingen police have located a man accused of breaking into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Wednesday. Police say the man, who has not been identified, was located on West Roosevelt St. and has been taken into custody. Two...
KRGV
Brownsville PUB audit raises questions over involvement of Cameron County judge's law firm
After the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced it will conduct a review of the forensic audit that alleges customers were charged $118 million for a project that never came to fruition, Channel 5 News decided to take a look at where some of that cash may have gone to. According...
KRGV
Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Monday night after an hours-long closed-door session it will conduct a review of the forensic audit that alleges customers were charged $118 million for a project that never came to fruition. In a prepared statement, BPUB Chair Sandra Saenz claimed there are factual issues...
RELATED PEOPLE
Residents voice anger at BPUB meeting following failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board met publicly Monday for the first time since the release of a forensic review of BPUB’s failed attempt to build multimillion dollar power plant. The audience at the meeting erupted in cheers and applause in response to a resident’s public comments, calling upon the board to take […]
progresstimes.net
Edinburg residents prompt changes to Schunior construction
A group of Edinburg residents banded together to confront city leaders about the road construction happening in front of their homes. And in a not-always-likely turn of events, the community members’ actions caused the City to shift their construction plan. Charlie Vela is one of several residents along Schunior...
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
KRGV
Weslaco bribery trial begins
Years after charges were filed, a federal bribery trial went underway Tuesday. The case stems from an alleged bribery scheme linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Walking billboards’ call attention to pedestrian deaths in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation’s walking billboards took to the streets Wednesday in McAllen to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other. “October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other, particularly as days get […]
A look inside the Texas DPS Crime Lab
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In 2021 the Texas Department of Public Safety in Weslaco took in about 9,000 cases. The DPS crime lab was implemented in 1937 at Camp Mabry in Austin and today there are 16 labs across the state. ValleyCentral got an inside look at the DPS crime lab in Weslaco and how […]
Recap: Separate school alerts led to arrests of several teens this past week in RGV
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of separate threats to school security were investigated this past week in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, resulting in the arrests of at least six students. Across the four separate incidents, no one was reported as harmed. Districts involved alerted parents and the community, and in all causes took steps […]
kurv.com
Judge Dismisses Excessive Force Lawsuit Against Police In Shooting Death Of San Benito Man
A Brownsville federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the police shooting death of an unarmed San Benito man almost four years ago. U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ruled that the officers who fired 31 shots at Ricardo Trevino did not use excessive force. As reported by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbp.gov
RGV Agents Seize More Than $1 Million Worth of Marijuana Over the Weekend
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four narcotic smuggling events, resulting in nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana seized. Before sunrise on October 7, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) and the RGV Horse Patrol Unit responded to suspicious activity near the river in Rio Grande City and discovered seven abandoned bundles. The marijuana weighed over 600 pounds and has been valued at approximately $481,400. Two nights later, RGC agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies interdicted a marijuana load vehicle west of Rio Grande City. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a van as it was departing from fields near the Rio Grande. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled southbound and was not located. Agents seized 502 pounds of marijuana worth more than $400,000 USD from the van.
UPDATE: Harlingen PD arrests man who broke into vehicle near HCISD schools
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man who they allege broke into a vehicle near two Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District schools. According to police, a man broke into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Taft Street. Police say the man may have had a firearm in […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants. Why Doctors in the Know No Longer Prescribe Blood Pressure Drugs. Start Sleeping with Soap in Your Bed Tonight, Here's Why. Sogoodly. Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis (Some Signs May Surprise You) PsoriaticArthritis. Doctors Stunned: This...
Comments / 0