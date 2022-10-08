ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

ValleyCentral

Utility work suspends water service in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented its first rebuttal to the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project. On Monday, coming out of an executive session to discuss legal matters around the report, BPUB shared a statement. In that, BPUB cited “some potential factual issues” with the city’s report. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see increase of COVID-19 cases

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
PHARR, TX
progresstimes.net

Edinburg residents prompt changes to Schunior construction

A group of Edinburg residents banded together to confront city leaders about the road construction happening in front of their homes. And in a not-always-likely turn of events, the community members’ actions caused the City to shift their construction plan. Charlie Vela is one of several residents along Schunior...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Weslaco bribery trial begins

Years after charges were filed, a federal bribery trial went underway Tuesday. The case stems from an alleged bribery scheme linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Walking billboards’ call attention to pedestrian deaths in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation’s walking billboards took to the streets Wednesday in McAllen to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other. “October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other, particularly as days get […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

A look inside the Texas DPS Crime Lab

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In 2021 the Texas Department of Public Safety in Weslaco took in about 9,000 cases. The DPS crime lab was implemented in 1937 at Camp Mabry in Austin and today there are 16 labs across the state. ValleyCentral got an inside look at the DPS crime lab in Weslaco and how […]
WESLACO, TX
News Break
Politics
cbp.gov

RGV Agents Seize More Than $1 Million Worth of Marijuana Over the Weekend

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four narcotic smuggling events, resulting in nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana seized. Before sunrise on October 7, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) and the RGV Horse Patrol Unit responded to suspicious activity near the river in Rio Grande City and discovered seven abandoned bundles. The marijuana weighed over 600 pounds and has been valued at approximately $481,400. Two nights later, RGC agents and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies interdicted a marijuana load vehicle west of Rio Grande City. Agents conducted a vehicle stop on a van as it was departing from fields near the Rio Grande. When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled southbound and was not located. Agents seized 502 pounds of marijuana worth more than $400,000 USD from the van.
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: South Texas Builders Alliance

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)
HARLINGEN, TX

