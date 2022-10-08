Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
Football Notebook: LSU looks to shake off Tennessee loss with Florida up next
After an embarrassing 40-13 loss to Tennessee last weekend, LSU football now shifts its focus to another SEC test against Florida. LSU and Florida come into this game with identical records at 4-2, and have had similar seasons. Brian Kelly previewed this game and talked about improving along with giving some injury updates at his weekly press conference.
LSU Football Recruiting: Why St. James wide receiver, Khai Prean, is staying home at LSU
Khai Prean is the only utility player or “athlete” in LSU’s 2023 recruiting class. This being said, he could be the most versatile player in the recruiting class, and could potentially play multiple positions at the next level. Prean is a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from St. James...
A Baton Rouge day trip itinerary perfect for fall break or any weekend
Baton Rouge’s cultural and historical richness creates ample opportunities for day trips in the city. Here’s a few itinerary ideas to keep in your back pocket for when you feel like exploring. 1. Breakfast. Louie’s Cafe. Louie’s Cafe is a diner at the North Gates of LSU's...
Is the Honors College worth it? Dean, students share benefits, resources available
Students within LSU’s Ogden Honors College have a list of requirements to complete in order to graduate with honors. By doing these requirements, honors students have access to resources unavailable to the rest of the student body. But is the work worth the reward?. History professor Jonathon Earle serves...
LSU Libraries exhibit portrays Louisiana's relationship with water, its coastal wetlands
LSU Libraries’ newest exhibition showcases Louisianians’ relationship with natural resources and the potential they have to threaten life and property. The exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana's Coastal Wetlands,” will be on display in the Hill Memorial Library through Dec. 21. Leah Jewett,...
