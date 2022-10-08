ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

LSU Reveille

Football Notebook: LSU looks to shake off Tennessee loss with Florida up next

After an embarrassing 40-13 loss to Tennessee last weekend, LSU football now shifts its focus to another SEC test against Florida. LSU and Florida come into this game with identical records at 4-2, and have had similar seasons. Brian Kelly previewed this game and talked about improving along with giving some injury updates at his weekly press conference.
